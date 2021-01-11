Pelosi-McConnell refused increased security! Capitol emergency was well before Trump finished speaking

The Washington Post reported late Sunday night that the outgoing Capitol Police Chief, Steve Sund, believes his efforts to secure the premises were undermined by a lack of concern from House and Senate security officials who answer directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Also, the timeline means the Capitol was breached well before the President finished speaking and those who listened to the speech were not at the Capitol for another 56 minutes. Hundreds of thousands of people move slowly, especially with streets closed.

This is the key section:

Two days before Congress was set to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was growing increasingly worried about the size of the pro-Trump crowds expected to stream into Washington in protest.

To be on the safe side, Sund asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup.

But, Sund said Sunday, they turned him down.

In his first interview since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Sund, who has since resigned his post, said his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd President Trump had invited to Washington to protest his defeat probably would be much larger than earlier demonstrations.

They didn’t like the way it looked:

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving said he wasn’t comfortable with the “optics” of formally declaring an emergency ahead of the demonstration, Sund said. Meanwhile, Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger suggested that Sund should informally seek out his Guard contacts, asking them to “lean forward” and be on alert in case Capitol Police needed their help.

It was the first of six times Sund’s request for help was rejected or delayed, he said. Two days later on Wednesday afternoon, his forces already in the midst of crisis, Sund said he pleaded for help five more times as a scene far more dire than he had ever imagined unfolded on the historic Capitol grounds.

THE SO-CALLED ARMY WASN’T EVEN THERE WHEN IT WAS AN EMERGENCY

The rest of the article talks of an army of 8,000. The truth is it was not an army. It was hundreds of thousands, possibly two million, peaceful typical Americans. The people who breached the Capitol did not listen to much of the President’s speech if any. It was already an emergency situation when the crowd got to the Capitol.

There were relatively few who were violent and only two hundred, up to four hundred, in the building itself. The police opened the doors in one case and many entered the building.

None of the congresspeople want to talk about their decisions prior to the assault on the Capitol.

THE TIMELINE

During Sund’s interview, he admits: “I realized at 1pm, things aren’t going well… I’m watching my people getting slammed.”

The National Pulse noted that at 1 pm, it was a full 56-minutes before any Trump speech-attendees could have begun arriving, let alone breaching the perimeter. Downtown Washington, D.C. roads were closed. There was no way of arriving faster, let alone before the President had finished speaking.

At 1:09 pm, still, before the President had finished speaking, Sund called the Sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate. He told them it was time to call in the National Guard. He even said he wanted an emergency declaration. Both, however, said they would “run it up the chain” and get back to him.

At 1:50 pm the Capitol itself was breached. Still, before most Trump speech attendees could have arrived.

Related