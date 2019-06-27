Pelosi Okays $4.6 Billion Senate Bill! Communistas Are Infuriated!

The House cleared a $4.6 billion emergency aid package to address the humanitarian crisis at the border, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for his signature. HHS will be out of money in a few weeks without it.

Pelosi said it’s for the children. That is hard to believe since she doesn’t care about the children who are raped on their way up to the border. However, she did seem sincerely upset about the El Salvadoran father who died trying to save his 23-month old daughter in the raging Rio Grande river.

The overwhelming vote in favor of the bill comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi fought Republicans and members of her own caucus to push for additional language to allegedly protect migrant children before conceding to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Her House bill wasn’t about protecting children, it was about restricting border agents from doing their job. The original house bill, rejected by the Senate, included a clause to basically disband ICE.

Pelosi explained her reasons for conceding.

“The children come first. At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available,” she wrote. “Therefore, we will not engage in the same disrespectful behavior that the Senate did in ignoring our priorities. In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill.”

The Progressives demanded all kinds of restrictions but the moderates revolted.

THE DEMOCRAT COMMUNISTS ARE HAVING A FIT

AOC just keeps lying. The children have soap and toothbrushes, which they didn’t have on their way up to the U.S. border.

She’s still lying about the concentration camps.

The vile anti-Semite Omar also lied.

The equally vile communist Rashida commented dishonestly, exploiting this little girl’s death. The only party responsible is the Democrat Party. Republicans aren’t winning people over but they are not responsible for open borders.

Pramila also lied.

THE BILL IS BIPARTISAN

AOC is beside herself, lying, making no sense.

MCCONNELL WOULDN’T BUDGE BECAUSE THE COMMUNISTAS WENT TOO FAR

