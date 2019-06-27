Pelosi OKs $4.5 Billion Border Aid Bill! & AOC Is Irate

The House cleared a $4.6 billion emergency aid package to address the humanitarian crisis at the border, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for his signature. HHS will be out of money in a few weeks without it.

Pelosi said it’s for the children. That is hard to believe since she doesn’t care about the children who are raped on their way up to the border. However, she did seem sincerely upset about the El Salvadoran father who died trying to save his 23-month old daughter in the raging Rio Grande river.

The overwhelming vote in favor of the bill comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi fought Republicans and members of her own caucus to push for additional language to allegedly protect migrant children before conceding to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Her House bill wasn’t about protecting children, it was about restricting border agents from doing their job. The original house bill, rejected by the Senate, included a clause to basically disband ICE.

Pelosi explained her reasons for conceding are for the children.

The truth is the Progressives demanded all kinds of restrictions but the more moderate Democrats revolted.

THE ‘PROGRESSIVES’ ARE HAVING A FIT

AOC just keeps regurgitating the falsehood that the children don’t have soap and toothbrushes, which they certainly didn’t have on their way up to the U.S. border. She doesn’t want them to have beds, just toothbrushes and soap.

AOC didn’t vote for the House bill. She wouldn’t vote for any bill.

She’s still lying about the concentration camps.

Omar also complained with her usual smirk.

Rashida commented dishonestly, exploiting this little girl’s death.

Pramila also lied.

THE BILL IS BIPARTISAN

AOC is beside herself.

The bill was co-written by Pat Leahy, was supported by Chuck Schumer and more than half of the Senate Democratic caucus, and won support from 84% of Senators overall. Is this tweet ignorance or deceit? ⬇️ https://t.co/0lDcnrEeQA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 27, 2019

Your “clean humanitarian bill” had a poison addendum that would have allowed anyone crossing the border with a minor to bypass the initial stages of inquiry — a recipe for human trafficking. If you dropped that addendum, the House bill would be almost identical to the Senate’s. https://t.co/dgFLxNczqf — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 27, 2019

MCCONNELL WOULDN’T BUDGE BECAUSE ‘DEMOCRATS’ WENT TOO FAR

The so-called Democrats had a House bill that would basically abolish ICE.

