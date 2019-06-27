Pelosi OKs $4.5 Billion Border Aid Bill! & AOC Is Irate

By
S.Noble
-
3

The House cleared a $4.6 billion emergency aid package to address the humanitarian crisis at the border, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for his signature. HHS will be out of money in a few weeks without it.

Pelosi said it’s for the children. That is hard to believe since she doesn’t care about the children who are raped on their way up to the border. However, she did seem sincerely upset about the El Salvadoran father who died trying to save his 23-month old daughter in the raging Rio Grande river.

The overwhelming vote in favor of the bill comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi fought Republicans and members of her own caucus to push for additional language to allegedly protect migrant children before conceding to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Her House bill wasn’t about protecting children, it was about restricting border agents from doing their job. The original house bill, rejected by the Senate, included a clause to basically disband ICE.

Pelosi explained her reasons for conceding are for the children.

The truth is the Progressives demanded all kinds of restrictions but the more moderate Democrats revolted.

THE ‘PROGRESSIVES’ ARE HAVING A FIT

AOC just keeps regurgitating the falsehood that the children don’t have soap and toothbrushes, which they certainly didn’t have on their way up to the U.S. border. She doesn’t want them to have beds, just toothbrushes and soap.

AOC didn’t vote for the House bill. She wouldn’t vote for any bill.

She’s still lying about the concentration camps.

Omar also complained with her usual smirk.

Rashida commented dishonestly, exploiting this little girl’s death.

Pramila also lied.

THE BILL IS BIPARTISAN

AOC is beside herself.

MCCONNELL WOULDN’T BUDGE BECAUSE ‘DEMOCRATS’ WENT TOO FAR

The so-called Democrats had a House bill that would basically abolish ICE.

3 COMMENTS

  2. I don’t know where the source material was from, but I heard the incident of soap and toothbrushes originated from a current case in court that used those issues, which are actually from around 2014. As happens far too often, people report this and give no source to check.

    A CBP officer was in a hearing and was grilled on this matter. He kept trying to assuage their concerns telling them they had supplies. It may have been Klobuchar who was grilling him.

  4. Fascinating how these sleaze bags aided and abetted by their douche bag buddies in the mainstream corrupted fake media can turn around a situation that they created to their advantage…cognition IS unheard of in the brainwashed segment of the population…

Leave a Reply