Pelosi pretends she’s praying for the President, calls for an intervention

Nancy Pelosi is getting grief from her communist/socialist base and voters for not moving ahead with impeachment. Tom Steyer spent over $7 million in ads demanding impeachment. Pelosi is an experienced political operative and knows that no one wins during an impeachment.

The polls show Americans don’t want it.

Harvard CAPS/Harris poll published at the start of the month revealed that a 65 percent majority of Americans oppose impeaching the president.

And according to Slate, “Since Mueller’s report came out, seven [additional] national pollsters have asked whether Congress should launch impeachment proceedings against Trump. In every sample, a strong plurality — and in most cases, a majority — has said no.”

SHE’S RAMPING UP THE ATTACKS TO COMPENSATE FOR NOT IMPEACHING HIM

One of her tactics to hold off the braying leftists is to ramp up that attacks against the President. She held a meeting on impeachment with her members immediately before a meeting with the President on infrastructure. When she came out of the meeting, she said the President is engaged in a cover-up. No one quite knows what he’s covering up and reporters won’t ask her for specifics.

Before that, the buzzword of the week for the Democrats and their media was the President is causing a “constitutional crisis,” and before that, it was the border is a “manufactured crisis.” Now they mostly admit there’s a crisis at the border and they have moved on from the constitutional crisis. Now it’s about a “cover-up.”

She said, “this president is obstructing justice and he is engaged in a cover-up and that could be an impeachable offense.”

Nasty Nancy followed those remarks Thursday saying the investigations “may take us to a place that’s unavoidable, on impeachment, or not. But we’re not at that place.”

The Speaker bleated that Trump is “crying out” for impeachment and when he realized Democrats would not go that route “that’s why he flipped yesterday.”

Nastiness doesn’t seem to be enough to quell her angry commies, so she’s getting nastier. And she’s gaslighting!

HE’S CRAZY AND SHE PRAYS FOR HIM

Today, she fell back on the mantra that seems to work with some people, that is, the President is crazy and out of control.

“The president again stormed out,” Pelosi said, referring to her meeting with Trump on Wednesday regarding infrastructure.

Trump refused to have the meeting with Pelosi after she publicly accused him of engaging in a cover-up.

“Now this time, another temper tantrum. Again, I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, or his administration, or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” Pelosi said.

He didn’t have a temper tantrum. They always accuse him of it to build on the false notion that he’s insane.

She is so nasty and frustrating that it is appropriate to call her evil, especially after she gaslights people. In this clip she pretends she prays for him and is worried about his well-being. Then the stuttering Marxist said she hoped his family would stage an intervention.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED

The President responded tweeting, “I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media. Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway – Fake & Corrupt Press!”

