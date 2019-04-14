Pelosi puts on a show to back up the party bosses, Omar, Tlaib, AOC

As part of the drama the leftists are playing out, Speaker Pelosi said Sunday that she spoke with the Sergeant at Arms of the House to ensure the safety of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after President Trump tweeted.

“It is wrong for the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to fan the flames to make anyone less safe,” Pelosi said in a tweet. She tweeted further, “The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The President shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack.”

Nothing is real with the hardcore leftists.

Pelosi also demanded the President take the tweet down.

Not to be outdone, AOC’s former strategist came up with a conspiracy around it that only a moron could believe.

Former [Communist] strategist for AOC, Waleed Shahid was given a megaphone on CNN to spread a new conspiracy theory. According to him, any criticism of Omar’s 9/11 comments is aimed at stoking racial conflict.

This is ridiculous. The reaction to Omar diminishing 9/11 has nothing to do with race.

Former AOC staffer, @_waleedshahid, uses CNN to spread a conspiracy theory that criticism of Rep. @IlhanMN‘s 9/11 comments is part of a larger plan that began w/ the Southern strategy and is aimed at stoking racial conflict to ensure billionaires don’t pay higher taxes. pic.twitter.com/DCJZuqK6kK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 14, 2019

ATTACKING TRUMP IS FINE

As Mark Levin pointed out, what about the vicious attacks by the left against the President. Doesn’t that stoke violence then?

Any threats against the president resulting from liberals, media & Democrats tweeting or writing or saying he’s Hitler, Stalin, fascist, white nationalist, racist, anti-Semite, etc.? https://t.co/JXDVFIOFWq — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 14, 2019

THE PARTY BOSSES

Ad Donald Jr. tweeted, Ilhan, AOC and Tlaib are the Democrat party bosses. He is right, they are the bosses.

We’ve reached a sad point where @SpeakerPelosi is so terrified of offending her new bosses, Omar/AOC/Tlaib, that those 3 could submit a resolution deeming 911 an inside job & I’m confident that 95% of House Dems would still be too afraid to cross them. They run the Dem Party now — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2019