Pelosi Saluted Victory by Wishing Everyone a Happy Thanksgiving

Nancy Pelosi, our House Speaker, was thrilled when the spending bill was passed. She told the staff and the press, “We saluted our victory — or the victory for the American people — earlier with chocolate. Chocolate from California, I call it the champagne of chocolate. So again, I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving. You should go home now to your loved ones.”

The only problem with that is it was Valentine’s Day. She even mentioned Valentine’s Day at the beginning of this spiel.

Pelosi was not as excited about the National Emergency to build the wall. She is accusing the President of violating the Constitution, but that’s not true. Congress gave the President this authority in 1979 through legislation.

Watch:

The big lie being spread now is the President is unfit for office, but they might want to look at their own leaders if they are looking for insanity.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer lied his fool head off about the discussion in the Oval Office about a border wall. He lies to hurt the President. Schumer has the media on his side.

Pssst. No one believes your lies. Fyi, There’s other news sources. pic.twitter.com/ZqErgC7pMF — Ashleigh Cronin (@AshleighiCronin) February 16, 2019

THIS IS WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AT THE MEETING