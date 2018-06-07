Pelosi Says Universal Healthcare [Socialist] Is On the Table If They Win

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters at a press conference that universal health care/Communist healthcare is “on the table” if Democrats win Congress in November.

There is no way to pay for it as we know but freebies are now very popular with Americans.

Pelosi believes they will win back Gongress in 2018 and will push for Medicare-for-All — Communist — healthcare if they do.

It will be less affordable than Obamacare. Americans will pay out half their salaries to pay for their own care and that of the non-productive. Bib Brother will be in charge of it all, even if you live or die.