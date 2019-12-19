Pelosi schemes to delay Senate impeachment trial

Speaker Pelosi has a new scam to delegitimize the Senate impeachment trial. She warned the House not to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi says she is concerned Republicans won’t conduct impartial proceedings at a trial.

Pelosi refused to commit to any timeline for sending the articles which is required to begin the impeachment trial.

“So far, we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” the Speaker told reporters. “But right now, the president is impeached.”

Her idea of “fair” is to redo the entire impeachment.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to relitigate the impeachment, calling witnesses and retrying the President. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused.

This is part of the scheme we reported earlier. Just as they delegitimized the President after his election, they will do the same to the Senate.

If she delays long enough, they can drag out the misery and the bad press. The goal of this entire impeachment scam is to keep Donald Trump from winning in 2020.

THEY HAVE OTHER SCHEMES

As reported, Democrats know they can’t win removal of the President in the Senate but they are planning to further undermine the process and the Constitution.

California far-left Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, “I think we’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate.”

That’s one of their plans to undermine the process in the Senate.

Democrats are also attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, discrediting him and the process. Several of them are insisting McConnell recuse himself. It’s another way to later claim the process was not legitimate.