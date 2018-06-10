Pelosi, Schumer Side with Back Stabbing Trudeau And His 270% Tariffs

Angry Democrat hacks Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the House Minority Leader and Senate Minority Leader respectively, ripped into President Trump for canceling the G7 communique. They are siding with the double-crossing Trudeau as the President is trying to negotiate a better deal for America.

We have a trade deficit with every key trade partner and China. That’s not free trade, that’s trade that feathers the nest of foreign nations. All Trump wants to do is level the playing field. In fact, he challenged the other G7 members to become tariff and subsidy free.

Trudeau and the others don’t want it to change. They want to continue to let U.S. workers’ wages decline and jobs get outsourced. It’s a gift from us to foreigners, so-called allies, and Pelosi and Schumer agree with the foreigners.

Pelosi’s and Schumer’s attacks on the President came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau betrayed the United States and trash-talked the President after he — Trudeau — agreed to the G7 deal. He waited until after the President left because he is a coward. The negotiations were led by Larry Kudlow who described Trudeau as saying one thing in meetings and doing something else as soon as the President left his air space.

The world leaders had reached a tentative agreement on a joint statement. But Trudeau held a press conference after Trump left and said that Canada will not be “pushed around” by the U.S.

The President canceled the deal and the communique in response, mentioning the fact that Trudeau is levying 270% tariffs on our dairy products. Trump will now look into their automobile exports to the U.S.

In a trade war between the U.S. and Canada, Canada will be the big loser.

Since Trump suggested letting Russian President Putin rejoin the G7, the Russia-obsessed Senator Schumer condemned him with a nonsensical attack.

“Are we executing Putin’s diplomatic and national security strategy or AMERICA’s diplomatic and national security strategy? After the last few days, it’s hard to tell,” Schumer tweeted Saturday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) chided Trump and his Commerce Department. She is on the side of the two-faced wimp Trudeau.

“This week started with @realDonaldTrump boosting a Chinese company identified as a national security threat to the U.S,” Pelosi tweeted.

“It ended with him standing up for Russia and alienating our allies at the G7. #MAGA”

The deal with the Chinese company is not being explained properly by the press but that is for another post.

These two will support any foreigner over the President. They don’t want him to succeed and they will do anything to make him fail.

A “PLACE IN HELL” FOR PELOSI’S AND SCHUMER’S BUDDY TRUDEAU

There is a “special place in hell” for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because of his decision to slam the U.S. in a post-G7 press conference. That comment was made by White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro on “Fox News Sunday.”

“And I’ll tell you this, to my friends in Canada, that was one of the worst political miscalculations of a Canadian leader in modern Canadian history,” Navarro continued. “All Justin Trudeau had to do was take the win. President Trump did the courtesy to Justin Trudeau to travel up to Quebec for that summit. He had other things, bigger things on his plate in Singapore.”

“And what did Trudeau did — do as soon as — as soon as the plane took off from Canadian airspace, Trudeau stuck our president in the back. That will not stand.”

Navarro called Canada’s high tariffs on American dairy products, and planned retaliatory tariffs, an “attack on our political system.”

“And as far as this retaliation goes, the American press needs to do a much better job of what the Canadians are getting ready to do because it’s nothing short of an attack on our political system and it’s nothing short of Canada trying to raise its high protectionist barriers even higher on things like maple syrup and other goods,” Navarro said.

Also on Sunday, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a fiery interview that Trudeau “stabbed us in the back” with a “double cross” at the G7 summit.

Larry Kudlow is the one who “personally negotiated with Prime Minister Trudeau.”