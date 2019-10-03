Pelosi shamelessly claims Schiff’s parody were the “President’s words”

It was bad enough that leftist Adam Schiff did his so-called parody of The President’s words in the transcript of his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky, but now we have Nancy Pelosi lying and saying those were the President’s words.

The ABC News host gently called the Speaker out during an interview, saying, “Those weren’t the president’s words. It was an interpretation of the president’s words. They’re saying he made this up.”

Pelosi lied yet again and said, “He did not make it up.”

There was no more pushback from George Stephanopoulos.

Then she claimed the President’s supporters are loyal to Trump over the Constitution. REALLY??? She’s a Marxist who wouldn’t know the truth if it jumped up and smacked her around. How dare she. How dare she even mention the Constitution when she is trying to destroy it.

This is the transcript of the phone conversation between the President and President Zelensky:

Ukraine Call Transcript by Fox News on Scribd

This is lying Schiff’s reading of the President’s conversation, which he later claimed, after the backlash, was a parody, at least in part.

'It reads like a classic organized crime shakedown' — @RepAdamSchiff laying out the full Trump whistleblower scandal is worth 7 minutes of your time #ImpeachmentIsComing pic.twitter.com/Ods949Gskm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2019



This is Schiff’s apology for lying: