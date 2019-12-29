Pelosi squeezes the weak links in the GOP

Stolen Valor Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Thursday that several of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have “severe misgivings” about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) impeachment strategy to coordinate with the White House, The Hill reports. This is despite the fact that this is exactly what was done during the Bill Clinton impeachment trial.

During a Capitol News Briefing on the Connecticut Network, non-Vietnam hero Blumenthal spoke on the subject of impeachment, stating that there will be pressure on McConnell from other Republican lawmakers to employ a ‘fair’ strategy for the impending impeachment trial in the upper chamber of Congress.

[It shouldn’t be any different from the ‘fair’ strategy used by House Democrats.]

“I’ve talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents. My hope is that they will say publicly what Sen. Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable,” he said.

He probably knows three Republicans and we all know who they are. The longer Pelosi delays sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, the more the weakest GOP members of the Senate feel the pressure.

Democrats don’t want a full and fair process, they want to scare the moderate Republicans into voting their way. She wants to say the impeachment is bipartisan or get only Democrat witnesses.

THE WEAK LINKS

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska expressed unease with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan for “total coordination” with the White House. She told Anchorage’s NBC affiliate KTUU that she does not like “being hand in glove with the defense.”

She made these comments despite the fact that this is exactly what happened during the Bill Clinton impeachment, as we said.

McConnell’s plans for a speedy trial have “disturbed” her since she has yet to make up her mind on how to vote, she added.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine offered a muted criticism of McConnell. She’s concerned about his response to Democrats’ requests for witnesses. “Every senator has to decide on his or her own how to approach it,” she said. “That would not be the approach that I would have taken.”

Collins is facing a very tough re-election campaign. All the hard-left knives are out, trashing her for voting for Judge Kavanaugh.

When Mitt Romney – a Trump hater – was asked if he would like to hear from the Democrats’ proposed witnesses during the Senate trial, Romney answered predictably. “It’s not that I don’t have any point of view; it’s just that I’m not willing to share that point of view till I’ve had the chance to talk to others and get their perspectives.”

Romney has to answer to his never Trumper allies.

Pelosi is working the weak links in the Republican Party by dragging this out and muddying the waters. She is good at lying and confusing people about what’s true and what isn’t, which makes delay her weapon of choice.