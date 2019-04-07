Pelosi sues Trump to STOP THE WALL! “Viva la Revolución!”

Nancy Pelosi started out her weekly press conference with a claim about President Trump: “He likes shutting down the government, shutting down the border.”

Shutting down the border? Has she seen the invasion at our southern border? She also announced that she is suing him for his emergency declaration. She plans to stop the wall.

Her case challenges two different transfers of money Mr. Trump announced earlier this year: $2.5 billion from a Pentagon drug interdiction fund and $3.6 billion Mr. Trump said he could move after declaring a national emergency, flexing powers under a 1976 law.

The truth is the wall was approved and money had been appropriated for the wall in the recent past. Another fact is the President can declare a national emergency and this is one.

Democrats hate all who disagree, they are pushing the country into socialism using throngs of needy foreigners. They will destroy the lives of whites and all citizens to make this country a one-party progressive nation like California and New York.

This is a revolution filled with lies and corruption, especially from the media. We will all soon be hearing from the invaders, “Viva la Revolución!” as they take over America and make it, many unwittingly, the hellhole they left.

Border ranchers tell the President build the wall!

Border Crisis: Border Ranchers Tell @realDonaldTrump To Build The Wall pic.twitter.com/omSaCrw1ON — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) April 5, 2019

AMERICAN BORDER FOUNDATION FIGHTS BACK

Listen to Martha Boneta as she talks with a rancher that has his finger on the pulse of the overwhelming, illegal drug problem we have in our country. He Knows where they are coming from and he knows how to stem the flow!

@ParisBarns talks with a rancher that has his finger on the pulse of the overwhelming, illegal drug problem we have in our country…He Knows where they are coming from And he Knows how to stem the flow !

Listen in, follow @ParisBarns , then visit https://t.co/g0pqGyLatb to help! pic.twitter.com/TZWtg5Y67m — American Border Foundation (@___Justyce___) April 6, 2019

LISTEN TO HER ENTIRE INTERVIEW HERE

THE PARTY FIGHTS BACK

The Republican Party of New Mexico presents the premier of “Boots on the Ground in Hidalgo County.”

More than 66,000 illegal aliens were apprehended on the southern border in February, three times the same number in 2017. The numbers reached about 100,000 in March.

“Where’s the fire?

by a mother in Texas who lives on a ranch 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border

Let me tell you where the fire is:

The “fire” is finding dead bodies on your ranch, the “fire” is finding domestic pig ears in your drinkers when there isn’t a domestic pig for 25 miles, the “fire” is waking up to unknown people talking in your attic, the “fire” is dogs barking all night when your closest neighbor is 7-25 miles depending on the direction to just realize there are people outside your barn, the “fire” is having to come home after dark and have to carry a rifle to go feed your livestock after BP tells you that they only caught 9 of the 15 they are looking for. The “fire” is making a choice.

Do I take my child with me to a dark barn to feed and hold the flashlight or lock him in the house? So you lock him in the house and call a friend to let them know he’s home alone and if they don’t hear back from me to come check on us.

The “fire” is you don’t feel comfortable letting your child play outside without being in eye shot of them. The “fire” is having large drug busts on your ranch. The “fire” is feeling sick to your stomach every time the helicopter swirls your house because you know they are chasing people because you can hear them on the speaker talking to them.

The “fire” is seeing the BP camera set-up 1/2 mile from your house. The “fire” is coming home after dark…your children are driving in front of you as one is of age to drive, and there are officers on your road watching illegals 1/4-1/2 mile from your house and you have to call your children and tell them to keep driving, don’t stop at the house. The “fire” is coming home to your backdoor wide open.

The “fire” is real for me, my family, and my community.

And all the while, Nancy Pelosi yells, “Viva la Revolución!”