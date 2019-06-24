Pelosi Thinks She Talked President Trump Out of Deporting 2,000 People

Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks she talked the President out of a ‘mass deportation’ of 2,000 people who were ordered out by the courts. Let’s reflect on that for a moment. The fact is that 2,000 is less than one-half the number of people who crash our borders every day. Also, let us consider the fact that these are people ordered out by judges. If we can’t deport them, we can’t. deport anybody.

On Monday the shrew of the House said a violation of immigration status should not be a reason to deport someone illegally living in the U.S.

In other words, there is no way to ever deport anyone.

SHE THINKS SHE CONVINCED TRUMP HE DIDN’T HAVE CAUSE TO DEPORT

At an event in New York, Pelosi proudly recalled the phone call with President Donald Trump, where the two reportedly spoke about the Democrats desire to delay scheduled deportations.

On the phone call, Pelosi reportedly told Trump that “a violation of status is not a reason for deportation,” saying there are over 10 million people who could face deportation.

“I said ‘a violation of status is not a reason for deportation,’ that’s just not so,” Pelosi said she told Trump.

Okay, point number one, the leader of the House of the United States wants open borders and no vetting of anyone. The world is such a beautiful place, what could possibly go wrong?

Then she went with the Democrats’ favorite line, we need ‘comprehensive immigraiton reform and a path to citizenship.’

“If you have some case you want to make about somebody who’s been accused … that has nothing to do with violation of status, because then we’re talking about over 10 million people who may be subjected to this treatment, and what we need there is comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship.”

What does that even mean? Why not follow the laws we have, huh???

Trump is playing with her, and 2,000 people doesn’t even put a dent in the problem.

Listen to her goofiness:

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on illegal aliens that have broken U.S. federal immigration laws: “a violation of status is not a reason for deportation” pic.twitter.com/K0ICcYyEdR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2019

PELOSI IS SCARING THE CHILDREN

Then she had the unmitigated gall to say the President is scaring and scarring the children for life. First of all, it’s the Democrats and their media terrifying the children. Secondly, how can she pretend she cares about children when she knows her policies are putting foreign children in terrible danger? She’s a phony hag.