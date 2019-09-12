Pelosi Walks Out on Impeachment Questions

Nancy Pelosi shut down the impeachment questions Thursday and walked off, cutting her presser short.

Nadler started up impeachment again today, announcing the mock impeachment. The press understandably has questions.

When asked about impeachment proceedings, Pelosi said impeachment is “very divisive.”

“Impeachment is a very divisive measure, but if we have to go there, we’ll go there. But we can’t go there unless we have the facts,” she added.

“I stand by what we have been doing all along. I support what is happening in the Judiciary committee because that enables them to do their process of interrogation and their investigation. And I salute them for that work,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

“That’s all I’m going to way on the subject and there’s nothing different from one day to the next,” she added.

“I’m not answering any more questions about a possible inquiry, investigation, and the rest,” Pelosi tersely told reporters.

“Why is it you are hung up with a word over here when lives are at stake over there?” the California Democrat said.