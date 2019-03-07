Pelosi’s Infuriating Comments About the Non-Omar Resolution

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement about the resolution is infuriating. She says the resolution, which was aimed at addressing Ilhan Omar’s anti-semitism, is not about Omar. As we already reported, they will condemn Islamophobia and white supremacy in their soon-to-be-released resolution.

The Democrat Party now provides a safe haven for anti-Semites.

A reporter actually asked Pelosi if Omar understood what she was saying. Pelosi suggested she didn’t and claimed Omar is not anti-Semitic.

“But the fact is that’s how it was interpreted,” she said. “We have to remove all doubt, as we have done over and over again. We’re working now on a resolution on the floor that will, again, speak out against anti-Semitism, anti-Islamophobia, anti-white supremacy and all the forms it takes, that our country has no place for this.”

The Democrats are treating the near-forty-year old like a child. Pelosi said that Omar didn’t understand the “full weight” of her words.

“She may need to explain that she did not — It’s up to her to explain,” she said. “But I do not believe she understood the full weight of the words. When you’re a congressman –when you are an advocate out there, as I was. I appreciate all the enthusiasm that comes into Congress. I told you that before. That was me pushing a stroller and carrying those signs. I understand how advocates come in with their enthusiasms.”

They think you are all stupid and will fall for this. Social media is already in full-scale ‘protect Omar’ mode.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says anti-Semitism resolution introduced by Democrats is not specifically about controversial comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar about Israel: “It’s not about her, it’s about these forms of hatred” https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/538mJHcvUs — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 7, 2019

TELL THE DEMS THAT OMAR’S NOT A CHILD

Of course, Omar’s comments were anti-Semitic and of course, she knew what the hell she was saying.

The Dems are still working on a resolution. The Jew-hating sub-caucus will work with the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel.

“I wouldn’t say it was finalized, but I would say we’re moving closer,” Engel reportedly said upon his departure from the emergency meeting in Speaker Pelosi’s office Wednesday night.

The resolution is becoming an anti-white supremacist and anti-Islamophobia thingy.

Democrats don’t care to turn off their anti-Semites because they know liberal Jews will vote for them no matter what.

HER LATEST ANTI-JEWISH COMMENT

This is her latest anti-Jewish lie:

As Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League, explained, it is clearly anti-Semitic. It’s an anti-Jewish attack used for centuries and it was also used against the Japanese during World War II.

