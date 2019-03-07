Pelosi’s Top Lt. “Spitting on Graves” of “Holocaust” Victims

“There are people who tell me, ‘Well, my parents are Holocaust survivors.’ ‘My parents did this.’ It’s more personal with her.” ~ James Clyburn, Nancy Pelosi’s top lieutenant.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), House Democratic whip, compared the experiences of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali refugee, and those of Holocaust survivors during an interview with The Hill.

In a disgusting apologetic for the anti-Semitic Omar, Clyburn said she fled violence and was in a refugee camp for four years, therefore, her experience is far more important than that of Holocaust survivors or those who were imprisoned in Japanese internment camps.

The Holocaust and the Japanese internment camps were sooo long ago, ya know. Never mind that in one case it was genocide and victims and victims’ families live today. The horror FDR committed on the Japanese — same thing.

“I’m serious about that. There are people who tell me, ‘Well, my parents are Holocaust survivors.’ ‘My parents did this.’ It’s more personal with her,” Clyburn said. “I’ve talked to her, and I can tell you she is living through a lot of pain.”

Omar has established a pattern of anti-semitism. That’s the point!

In the recent past, he called Omar an “incredible young lady” with a “tremendous future in politics.”

Watch:

SPITTING ON THE GRAVES OF JEWS MURDERED BY HITLER

Congressman Lee Zeldin responded and said Clyburn is spitting on the graves of the slaughtered victims. That about says it.

These innocent people, men, women, children, were tortured, used for experimentation, and put into ovens. Everything was stolen from them. How dare he compare that with this anti-Semite. At least the Dems are out in the open now and are showing who they are at heart.

This is disgusting @WhipClyburn, spitting on graves, making light of the Holocaust & minimizing its massive importance/impact on victims’ families & the world. 6 MILLION Jews & MILLIONS of others were MURDERED! #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/LabEqwKOWD — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 7, 2019