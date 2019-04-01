Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff Gets His Own Schiff Tee

Get your pencil-neck Schiff shirts at Trump campaign networks. This is inspired by Trump coining the nickname or repeating it.
“Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff. He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!” the item’s online description reads.
We’ll probably get beaten up for wearing them.
I like it and it’s only $28.
Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff
He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress!
Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!
BUY Now: https://t.co/5SMsrJC8nU pic.twitter.com/v3Vvmma0e6
— Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) March 29, 2019
This song fits him to a tee, a reader reminded us.
Wrestling great Freddie Blassie had the EPIC pencil neck geek song in the late 1970s. The lyrics are laugh out loud funny. The Dr. Demento 20th Anniversary collection has the song.