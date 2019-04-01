Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff Gets His Own Schiff Tee

Get your pencil-neck Schiff shirts at Trump campaign networks. This is inspired by Trump coining the nickname or repeating it.

“Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff. He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!” the item’s online description reads.

We’ll probably get beaten up for wearing them.

I like it and it’s only $28.

This song fits him to a tee, a reader reminded us.