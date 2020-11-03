Pennsylvania AG declares Joe Biden the winner

Before one vote is counted, the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is declaring Joe Biden the winner. He must be clairvoyant or have a good handle on the cheating. Then again, it could just be a political game he’s playing. He is likely trying to suppress the vote.

In addition, there are 30,000 missing ballots in Butler County, a heavily-Republican County. All those people will have to vote in person. Let’s hope they get out and vote tomorrow.

Over the weekend, Shaprio tweeted out, “If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” though the tweet went mostly unnotices.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

As if that is not enough, seven Pennsylvania counties that voted Republican in the last three elections must hold off on counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday due to lack of staffing.

Election night might look like a Democrat win because of it, and it will become a problem.

Pennsylvania has three extra days to accept ballots, and they could keep counting until senile Biden wins. Just a guess.

President Trump will be holding his final three MAGA rallies tonight in Traverse City, Michigan, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is amazing.