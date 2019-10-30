Pentagon Releases Dramatic Footage of Baghdadi Raid

“This operation was exquisitely planned and executed. It demonstrates the United States’ global reach and our unwavering commitment to destroy ISIS…” ~Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM

The U.S. Central Command released dramatic video clips from the raid and released more details about the raid. They were silent on al-Baghdadi’s behavior in the last moments of his life. However, they confirmed he killed two children — not three as previously reported — when he blew himself up. The two children he took to their deaths were under age 12.

The raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s underground stronghold was “exquisitely planned and executed,” General McKenzie said.

“When capture at the hands of U.S. forces was imminent, Baghdadi detonated a bomb killing himself and two young children,” General McKenzie reported.

McKenzie continued, “I want to make it clear that despite the high-pressure and high-profile nature of this assault that every effort was made to avoid civilian casualties and to protect children we suspected would be in the compound.”

“With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully,” the General said.

They tested Baghdadi’s remains immediately and there was no doubt it was al-Baghdadi.

“The rapid analysis showed a direct match between the samples and produced a level of certainty that the remains belonged to Baghdadi of 1 in 104 septillion,” U.S. Central Command reported.

“Baghdadi’s remains were, buried at sea in accordance with the Law of Armed conflict within 24 hours of his death.”

THE DRAMATIC FOOTAGE

The President has released drone footage of the remnants of al-Baghdadi’s compound from the outside. His compound was below ground.

“…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault.”

The hero dog is doing well and has returned to duty.

