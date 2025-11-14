People Leo Normalizes Transgenderism?

By
M Dowling
-
2
23

Pope Leo invited several Transgender activists to lunch. He’s being played or he’s so far left, he wants to turn the church into something it was never meant to be.

Look, most people want transgender people to be happy and those of us who are religious want them to find God. However, transgenderism and LGBT ideology is a far-left Marxist movement meant to destroy religion and our way of life.

It corrupts the children they are trying to groom. Too many of the transgenders are mentally ill and aren’t getting the help they need because leftists tell them they are normal.

Furthermore, there is no such thing. It’s feeding a fantasy. You can’t change genders. What the leftists did was put all people with fetishes under one umbrella to normalize it. I grew up exposed to this life and I saw it happen in real time.

They’re imposing on the rights of women and children so far, and they are bullies.

I am not talking about gay people, although transgenders can also be gay.

Pope Leo wants a big tent, but is he ignorant of the ideology and its intent? While he’s opening up the tent, some of us will flee. We’re watching where this goes.

How do readers feel about this?

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MicahStone
MicahStone
25 minutes ago

“PHONY POPE Leo Normalizes Transgenderism”
— SHOCKING !!! I HAD NO IDEA ISLAM SUPPORTED TRANS !!!!
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

POPE-LEO-MUSLIM
0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
48 minutes ago

I doubt the Church is recoverable. Few churchgoers will know about this event.

-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz