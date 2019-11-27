Perfect responses from Diamond & Silk & Sheriff Clarke to CNN’s Navarro

Formerly a Jeb Bush Republican, Ana Navarro, now a Trump hater extraordinaire, refuses to believe the polls showing 34% of Black voters support President Trump. The Nicaraguan American thinks she has the right to speak for African Americans.

The CNN contributor was never a Republican. She just liked Jeb for some reason, possibly for his open borders stance. Other than that, she was a Democrat.

She tweeted that she didn’t believe the polls and then wrote what some are saying is a racist comment. It sure was nasty. She wrote, “The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies.”

Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies. https://t.co/vsmXJBY1KB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

She should be as intelligent and accomplished as the people she demeaned.

Her nasty comments singled out very special, all-American heroes to many of us: Ben Carson, Kanye, Sheriff David Clarke Jr. — she didn’t even bother to get his name — and the disgraceful way she referred to Diamond & Silk.

What a sneering, snide bitty. She should keep it up so Americans can see who these leftists and CNN commentators actually are.

PERFECT RESPONSES

Sheriff Clarke had the perfect response.

“Height of arrogance when @ananavarro from CENTRAL AMERICA thinks she has license to attack African-American citizens that have ancestors who were brought to this country in the hulls of ships as slaves with her dog whistle references that white conservatives get eviserated [sic] over.”

There is no arguing over that.

Height of arrogance when @ananavarro from CENTRAL AMERICA thinks she has license to attack African-American citizens that have ancestors who were brought to this country in the hulls of ships as slaves with her dog whistle references that white conservatives get eviserated over. pic.twitter.com/mN3JmHmMmA — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 26, 2019

Diamond & Silk called her attack “racist” and “unhinged.” They also called her “Porky the Pig” and a couple other animals [teehee].

She messed with the wrong two! Diamond & Silk Destroy CNN’s Navarro After Unhinged Racist Attack On Them. https://t.co/La8q8cIxhu via @MadWorldNews — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 27, 2019

Beware of Deep State Snakes like Porky The Pig masquerading around like a Republican but acting like a Democrat rat. Shame on her for insulting black people because they choose to think for themselves & make their own decision to ditch the Democrat Plantation. #StopbeingARacist — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 26, 2019