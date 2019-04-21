Pete Buttigieg will be a President who serves as your MORAL arbiter

Pete Buttigieg, son of a famous communist, wants to be your moral arbiter and make his presidency a MORAL one. He said this during an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Pete lives in a mansion with his husband that he claims needed a lot of work, suggesting he bought it cheaply.

The Sentinel listened to his BS so you didn’t have to.

This was a puff interview and he blathered about his military experience, which we do respect.

Then he played the piano for the interviewer to impress us all. The host then said he is a Rhodes scholar and compared him to JFK. Nothing much was said about how he can help the USA.

When we say puff piece, we mean PUFF!

His hometown is still dying, but he is pretending it’s not and he says he’s responsible for its rejuvenation. He says he brought South Ben back to its Studebaker grandeur. At least one Studebaker family member knows the truth. Read what Benjamin Studebaker says on this link.

He wants Americans to know the presidency is a MORAL PRESIDENCY. He will decide what is moral for you.

Pete ended with scriptures and the beatitudes. Just what we need — another arrogant virtue signaller. He is so MORAL that he beat up on an innocent man, but a gay man came to his rescue. Read about that here on this link!