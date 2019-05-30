Pete Buttigieg’s brother-in-law calls him out for lying about the family

Pete Buttigieg’s brother-in-law is accusing Mayor Pete of lying for political expediency with a well-crafted story of family poverty, homelessness, and homophobia.

Rhyan Glezman, 34, a pastor in a small-town in Michigan, said he has received endless death threats and hate mail calling him a bigot for allegedly abandoning his younger brother Chasten when Chasten came out of the closet.

The reports were based on a Washington Post article, which described how Chasten, 29, was forced out of the family home and never reconciled with his two brothers.

Chasten is Pete Buttigieg’s husband.

Pastor Glezman said Chasten was never shunned. His family was loving and supportive.

Some truth behind my brother @Chas10Buttigieg coming out as Gay to our family. You were never shunned, always loved and always will be. https://t.co/DHuZiWmGoB — Rhyan Glezman (@rhyanglezman) May 24, 2019

THE INTERVIEW WITH THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“A mayor from a small city and his husband, a child who grew up with nothing and his parents kicked him out … it makes a perfect political story for the campaign,” Glezman said in an interview with the Washington Examiner at his church in Clio. “To me that’s very sad. If that’s all you have to stand on, you’re not fit to be president of the United States.”

“Chasten Buttigieg has been a homeless community college student and a Starbucks barista,” the Washington Post stated. “Now, he could be ‘first gentleman.'”

What particularly hurt Pastor Glezman was a line suggesting he or his other brother Dustin had effectively disowned Chasten by saying: “No brother of mine … ”

“That was a long time ago, but that’s not what I would say. That’s not my character, that’s not my brother’s character,” Rhyan told Faith Wire. “Nobody ever rejected him at all. … I would say they embraced him even deeper.”

Visibly pained, Glezman The Washington Examiner: “Do I love him? Absolutely. He is my brother.” He said, “You can’t change that. Just because we have a disagreement doesn’t change that.”

Glezman said no one was shocked when he came out, and the family wasn’t particularly religious.

“He went away,” Glezman said. “He was struggling for a time. But there was nothing on the family end that said he had to leave.”

The Family Wasn’t Poor

Glezman was particularly angered, he added, by accounts suggesting the family was poor and that Chasten went without as he was growing up. It was little more than an example of playing the “victim card” for political gain.

“The story makes it look as if he came from nothing, a poor family,” he said. “Chasten had everything, from cellphones paid for, car insurance paid for.”

He hasn’t seen his brother and Pete for a year.

It was all part of a public discourse, Glezman believes that frequently writes off principled Christians as bigots. “I believe for me, as a Christian, we’re the people being shunned, people being silenced, and a lot of the liberal side of things are becoming the bigots to Christianity and faith,” he said. “They are becoming the intolerant side.”

Rhyan even spoke with the reporter from the Post.

“I actually talked with them for about 35-40 minutes, shared the whole story,” Rhyan, a pastor, told Faithwire during a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “They took a couple little quotes out of that whole 40 minutes and it obviously was to fit their narrative, just to be honest.”

The 34-year-old minister, who told the Post he is opposed to same-sex marriage, said he felt like the journalist, Ellen McCarthy, was trying to make him come across to readers “like a bigot.”

The Pastor won’t vote for Pete.

“That’s not because he’s gay,” he said. “When you want to rewrite the Electoral College, when you want to change the makeup of the Supreme Court when you want to have open borders and not have any process there, his extreme view on abortion … those are things that are very important to me.”