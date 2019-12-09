Pete Hegseth banned for a tweet about Pensacola terrorist

Fox News host Pete Hegseth was banned from Twitter for sharing the Pensacola terrorist’s anti-American comments. Hegseth tweeted the terrorist’s original tweet. In his tweet, the Fox journalist called the attack ‘Islamist terror.’

He then tweeted out his appeal after the tweet was removed.

Mohammed Alshamrani’s social media account was taken down after the attack and appeared to show a variety of anti-Israel postings and a quote from Osama bin Laden.

There is a lengthy manifesto posted hours before the shooting Friday. Americans are not allowed to see it. It’s been censored. Twitter took it down.

Hegseth, 39, wrote Sunday, “Big tech does the bidding of the Left, especially to include anyone who speaks truth about the threat of radical Islam.”

The manifesto read in part: “I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil.”

“O American people, I’m not against you for being American, I don’t hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity.”

This is a screenshot of it:

It was sharing a screengrab of this post that Hegseth said led to his ban on Twitter. It was shared by the President.

Democrats probably agree with Mohammed. They hate America.