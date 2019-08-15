Philly shootout ends, mayor calls for gun control, ingrates assault cops

Philadelphia police officers were at the scene of an active shooter for hours while a dangerous criminal wounded six police officers. After the crowd began harassing and violently assaulting the police, three others were treated for non-gunshot wounds. The assault lasted eight hours.

The mayor called for gun control, not gang control

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney: “Our officers need help. They need help. They need help with gun control. They need help with keeping these weapons out of these people’s hands … This government … don’t want to do anything about getting these guns off the streets.”

Criminals don’t follow the laws. This criminal in particular was arrested for being a felon in possession of a gun in 2007. He didn’t follow all those gun laws, and yesterday, he was a felon in possession of a gun again. Maybe judges and parole boards should follow the laws when one of these guys is caught.

Go after the gangs, not legitimate gun owners. This man has a long rap sheet of possession of illegal firearms, drug dealing, and attempted murders.

Why didn’t the officials take his guns away instead of those of legal gun owners?

The people police were there to protect assaulted the police:

Some normal people in Philly were grateful for the cops:

The shooting began when at 4:30 pm a police officer in the Nicetown-Tioga area of North Philly tried to serve a warrant for a narcotics arrest and encountered the shooter who fired on the officers.

The officers called for backup and additional officers arrived and exchanged fire with the shooter from behind cars.

SHOOTER ARRESTED

One person was arrested. The Philadelphia shooter has been arrested about a dozen times since turning 18, and convicted six times on charges that involved illegal possession of guns, drug dealing, and aggravated assault.

Here he is surrendering:

The shooter’s name is Maurice Hill . People on twitter claim it’s mistreatment to carry him off after what he did.



The suspect leaving the hospital:

