Photo Released of Suspect in the Michigan State U Shootings

The first clip below has an unconfirmed report of the shooter walking away from the building.

According to the police, so far, eleven have been shot, and at least two are dead—some of the people in the hospital face life-threatening injuries.

*** POSSIBLY MISLEADING / NOT CONFIRMED *** Unconfirmed video of the Michigan State University shooting suspect walking away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/MnUryUYDdr — t 🇮🇹 (@diamondswet999) February 14, 2023

MSU Police say there are 5 victims in the shooting and say the suspect is a “black male, shorter in statue, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap.” pic.twitter.com/HRwb8dcbNO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2023

JUST IN: At least 1 dead, multiple injured, after shooting at Michigan State University campus. pic.twitter.com/r8B4F6Oyaw — Trending 911 🌐 (@911NewsBreaks) February 14, 2023

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY AT LEAST 11 SHOT AND 2 DEATHS AS OF NOW! pic.twitter.com/qSjJUFzUiF — Maria P (@damadanoite14) February 14, 2023

Related