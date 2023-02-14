Photo Released of Suspect in the Michigan State U Shootings

M Dowling
Short male black shooting suspect

The first clip below has an unconfirmed report of the shooter walking away from the building.

According to the police, so far, eleven have been shot, and at least two are dead—some of the people in the hospital face life-threatening injuries.


