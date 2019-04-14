Photo Used for Propaganda & Fake News Wins a Major Prestigious Award

The fake news media gave themselves another misleading award. The MSM and the Democratic politicians like to give themselves awards for their fake news reports. Only recently, Jussie Smollett and Ilhan Omar were nominated for the NAACP image award, Maxine Waters got a ‘hero’ award from the Progressive Stonewall Young Democrats, and Hillary won the Harvard Radcliffe award for her “transformative effect on society.”

The tops in fakery in recent times, however, was the prestigious Peabody Award given to the NY Times for 12 hit pieces, at least one of which was a debunked story.

The Times never admitted or apologized for the fake story. It was the story published Feb. 14, 2017, headlined, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence.”

THE NEW AWARD

The World Press Photo of the Year was given to a photographer of a photo that was used to mislead. The reporter might deserve the award but there is a reason to suspect it’s been weaponized.

It’s a photo that made the cover of Time Magazine with Trump morphed in and hovering over her.

Democrats use the foreign children as PROPS.

A photo that became the face of the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies in 2018 has been named the World Press Photo of the Year.

“Crying Girl on the Border” shows Yanela Sanchez, a then-2-year-old Honduran girl, in tears as U.S. Border Patrol agents search her mother near the border in Texas.

The World Press Photo organization selected the image as its Photo of the Year at a ceremony in Amsterdam on Thursday.

The award is given to a photographer “whose visual creativity and skills made a picture that captures or represents an event or issue of great journalistic importance in that year,” the group said.

THIS IS THE TRUE STORY

The photo of the tiny little girl shows her mother being frisked by a border agent. It gave a misimpression.

As it happens, the little girl was crying because she was in the hot desert and it was 11 at night. The mother abandoned her husband and three children in Honduras where her husband has a good job as a ship’s captain. She took the toddler as insurance to get into the country. It was her second illegal entrance, making it a felony.

A border patrol agent who was at the scene, Carlos Ruiz, described what actually happened to CBS News.

We were patrolling the border, it was after 10 o’clock at night. We asked her to set the kid down in front of her, not away from her … and so we can properly search the mother. So, the kid immediately started crying as she set her down. I personally went up to the mother and asked her, ‘Are you doing okay, is the kid okay?’ And she said, ‘Yes, she’s tired and thirsty and it’s 11 o’clock at night. It was the propaganda story of the year but it was completely false. The reporting was erroneous, the context was missing, and there was no due diligence as The Federalist reported. Time Magazine took it further and faked the cover with the crying 2-year old Honduran girl. The cover featured her looking up at Trump, with the words “Welcome to America.” They pretended the tiny child was separated from her mother. They stood by the lie and refused to apologize. The photo and story “capture the stakes of this moment,” the editor in chief told reporter Hadas Gold. “The June 12 photograph of the 2-year-old Honduran girl became the most visible symbol of the ongoing immigration debate in America for a reason,” the EIC told reporter Hadas Gold. “Under the policy enforced by the administration, prior to its reversal this week, those who crossed the border illegally were criminally prosecuted, which in turn resulted in the separation of children and parents. Our cover and our reporting capture the stakes of this moment.” Many in the mainstream media have not taken the photo down. They stand by the propaganda.