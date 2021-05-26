Pillow Guy Mike Lindell thrown out of Republican meeting

Politico report that the Republican Governors Association on Tuesday threw out Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, after he showed up to its spring conference in Tennessee, he told POLITICO in an interview.

Lindell, a Donald Trump ally, said he had flown to Nashville on Monday to attend the three-day meeting starting on Tuesday, but that only a few minutes after he collected his credential at the JW Marriott Hotel, an event coordinator in the lobby told him he was not allowed at any of the official RGA events.

An RGA official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday night that Lindell tried to join transportation for members only for a dinner at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion and was denied. The person added: “These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member.”

Lindell said he was invited to the event.