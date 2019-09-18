Plane saboteur Abdul Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani might have terror ties

Remember plane saboteur Abdul Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani who said he was upset over union negotiations when he messed with the navigation system of an American Airlines flight to Nassau with 150 passengers?

A federal judge imposed pretrial detention for Alani during a hearing Wednesday since he might have terror ties.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley imposed pretrial detention for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at the hearing in Miami federal court.

USA Today reported the judge cited new evidence indicating potential terrorism sympathies as he denied bail.

The new evidence presented by prosecutors includes that Alani, a veteran mechanic who worked for American since 1988, has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State extremist group as well as statements Alani made about wishing harm on non-Muslims.

Alani, 60, also recently sent a $700 wire transfer to someone in Iraq – where he has extended family – and had videos on his cellphone depicting Islamic State mass murders he shared with others, prosecutors said. In addition, the new evidence shows Alani traveled to Iraq in March but did not disclose that to authorities after his arrest.

“You may be very sympathetic to terrorists,” Judge McAliley told Alani at the hearing. “That’s very disconcerting.”

Alani’s attorney says the plane would have flown and no one was in danger.