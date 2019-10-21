Polar Bears Are Doing Really Well But the Left Is Miserable Over It

After 15 years as an adjunct assistant professor, Susan Crockford, who runs a polar bear blog, said the University of Victoria refused to rehire her without explanation, but she’s pretty sure she knows why.

Her research on polar bears is hurting the climate movement that is actually intended to overturn our economy and hand it over to Democrat despots.

Ms. Crockford accused officials at the Canadian university of bowing to “outside pressure,” after her research showed that polar bear populations are stable and thriving.

She announced the dismissal of sorts Wednesday in a post on her Polar Bear Science blog.

“When push came to shove, UVic threw me under the bus rather than stand up for my academic freedom,” said Ms. Crockford, who earned a Ph.D. in interdisciplinary studies, specifically biology and anthropology, in 2004.

At the same time, the Guardian reported this past week that they will stop using images of polar bears on ice floes to depict the climate crisis because it doesn’t necessarily convey the reality of the situation. “These images tell a certain story about the climate crisis but can seem remote and abstract – a problem that is not a human one, nor one that is particularly urgent,” they wrote.

As an aside, polar bears on ice floes is something they’ve always done. They like to float around on them and it has nothing to do with the climate. They can swim!

That’s bogus, of course. They didn’t want to admit the polar bears are increasing in numbers, too much so. There are 5,000 more than there were in 1970. We didn’t even know how many there are, but there are roughly 25,000 to 40,000.

There are too many polar bears and they are a threat to the Inuit.

The Guardian images will now include Chinese people in masks [China are polluters but no one messes with them], dust storms, and arid deserts. Those images will be just as dishonest as the polar bear images.

Remember when National Geographic lied about the old dead polar bear who probably died of natural causes? They deliberately pretended he died of climate change and the photographers turned them in. This lie has been going on for years, and they’ve known the truth for years.

There is no real truth in journalism unless it fits the agenda. The reason they are dumping the polar bears is too many people have caught on to the truth.

Instead of telling the truth, they are hiding behind fake news.