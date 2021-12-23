Police Allegedly Seize CNN’s Suspected Pedo Producer

















CNN’s Jake Tapper has a suspected pedophile producer named Rick Saleeby. Fairfax County police have reportedly seized Saleeby’s electronics and hard drives after FaceTime calls and texts appear to show solicitation of underage photos reported by Project Veritas. Jack Posobiec said this is via a person close to the investigation, reports Human Events.

CNN and Tapper haven’t said a word about this matter. It’s their second suspected pedo in a month.

🚨🚨🚨 Fairfax County police have seized electronics and harddrives of Rick Saleeby, a CNN producer for Jake Tapper, in light of FaceTime calls and texts showing solicitation of fiancé’s underage daughter photos.

pic.twitter.com/4wRls5Qe9o — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 23, 2021

His name is Rick Saleeby pic.twitter.com/k4XwW95YPF — JMO (@jayjmosley) December 18, 2021

Even though he was referring to @stevebruskNews, @cnn’s Rick Saleeby seemed to be confessing through projection even back then. pic.twitter.com/5XDK9bOqYJ — Cary Poarch (@OnThePoarch) December 18, 2021

Twitter takes down video of Jake Tapper’s CNN Producer Rick Saleeby soliciting underage girls pictures and fantasizing about teenage fiancé’s daughter pic.twitter.com/ZKQJ1phCXJ — DSimms (@D_M_Simms) December 19, 2021

