Police Arrest Teen Thug Who Beat 81-Year-Old Wearing MAGA hat

Police located the New Jersey teenaged thug who beat an 81-year-old man for wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

Ryan M. Salvagno, 19, of Somerset, confronted the elderly man outside a Shop Rite in Franklin Township and started an argument over the red hat with President Trump’s slogan on it, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The elderly man then attempted to walk away with his groceries, but Salvagno grabbed the man’s MAGA hat and the two proceeded to struggle over the article of clothing, the prosecutor’s office said.

The 19-year-old then allegedly grabbed the man’s arm, threw him to the ground, tipped over his cart of groceries, and tossed the hat aside.

The suspect was charged with assault and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

