Police Nab Former NFL Player for Dumbest Hate Crime Since Jussie

Former NFL player Edawn Coughman was arrested after he staged a dumber hate crime and robbery than Jussie Smollett’s. You would think he’d have learned from Jussie Smollett‘s experience with staged hate crimes.

Edawn, an incompetent criminal, trashed his own restaurants for insurance money but as he left the scene of the crime, someone called the police. They showed up right away and caught him in the parking lot.

“It appears as though Edawn conjured a premeditated plan to damage his own property, attempt to make it appear as a hate crime, file a claim with his insurance company, and sell off the undamaged appliances and electronics,” a Gwinnett County police statement said.

Police arrived at Create and Bake Restaurant and Coughman’s Creamery in Lawrenceville at 9:30 pm Wednesday after a witness called it in and described the black Silverado leaving the premises. The vehicle didn’t have a license plate.

Inside the restaurants, the police found damage to seating, mirrors, the surveillance system, and missing televisions. The walls were covered with a spray-painted swastika, the “N” word, “monkey,” and “MAGA.” “The smell of spray paint was very fresh. When officers touched it, the paint appeared wet,” according to the police statement.

When the officers stopped the driver in the parking lot, Edawn Coughman, they noticed TV’s in the truck bed with brackets from the drywall still attached to them. They also found two cans of spray paint and a yellow crowbar. The restaurants were broken into with someone using a yellow crowbar.

Coughman was wearing a hoodie and gloves, and it was very hot outside.

HE GOT DUMBER

Then Edawn came up with an even dumber excuse, claiming he noticed the damage and theft earlier in the day and called his insurance company to report it. As it happens, detectives found the damage did not occur earlier in the day.

According to police, all the evidence points to the hate crime and burglary being staged. Yes, it does!