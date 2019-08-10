Police slam liberal policies that set a spree killer free [video of first stabbing]

A gang member killed four innocent people and seriously injured two others in a one day rampage this week in Garden Grove, California.

Law enforcement and local government officials stated unequivocally that they believed the murderous rampage by a vicious gang member in California could have been prevented but not for the liberal incarceration policies.

“He is a violent criminal who should have never been considered for release,” Garden Grove Mayor Steven Jones said.

The 33-year old Zachary Castanada only served a third of his prison sentence which was way too lenient, to begin with. Law enforcement officials explained that the attacker’s prison term was shortened because of California’s Assembly Bill 109, which was passed several years ago.

To begin with, he was only sentenced to four years over fourteen different charges, including felonies, of which he was found guilty. He served less than 16 months of that term.

“This person should have been in prison and not allowed in our community committing these violent acts,” said Chief Tom DaRe of the Garden Grove Police Department.

“Based upon his prior arrest record, he is a violent individual who should have never been considered for early release based upon Assembly Bill 109.”

According to The Associated Press, Castaneda’s criminal history includes time in prison for possession of meth for sale while armed with an assault rifle and car theft.

In fact, he was free on bail at the time of the stabbing on a charge of carrying a concealed dagger, AP reported.

Police said he was driven by pure hate and anger.

THE FIRST ATTACK

Police released a chilling video showing the first knife attack by the suspect that injured a 54-year-old woman at an insurance company. She survived but was in critical condition.