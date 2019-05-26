Polite suspect apologizes before trying to run down cop as he flees

Well, at least he was polite. William Patterson politely apologized to an officer during a traffic stop and then proceeded to attempt to run him down. He didn’t succeed and only the side view mirror hit the officer — the officer jumped out of the way.

The dashcam video (below) caught the moment Patterson apologized and tried to run him down in Daytona Beach Shores Wednesday morning. The officer stopped 28-year-old William Patterson for a seatbelt violation, but instead of getting tickets, he’s arrested on multiple charges.

The officer found he was driving with a suspended license and asked him to step out of the car.

Bodycam footage showed the officer speaking with Patterson through the passenger side window of the suspect vehicle.

“Relax. I’m going to see what I can do for you,” the officer said.

“Okay,” Patterson said calmly.

“Okay. Come on back,” the officer told him.

But instead of getting out of his pickup, Patterson suddenly glanced over his shoulder, and slammed his vehicle into reverse, bodycam footage showed.

“Sorry man,” he told the officer, as he stomped on the accelerator, screeching his tires.

The officer grabbed his Taser and backed away from the reversing pickup, but not before being struck by the passenger side mirror.

The officer is okay.

The officer deployed his Taser, but only hit Patterson in the neck with one of the probes, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle also appeared to have collided with the patrol SUV before Patterson threw the pickup into drive and flew out of the parking lot, bodycam footage showed.

“He tried to run me over!” the officer said over the radio, as he jumped into his patrol vehicle and began pursuing the suspect. “The Taser was deployed as well, but I missed.”

“He’s reaching hard,” the officer warned at one point during the ensuing chase. Patterson eventually stopped.

“That was the stupidest [expletive] thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he told the officers as he was being handcuffed.

Yes, indeed!

Patterson was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of aggravated fleeing, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, and other offenses, police said.