Political analyst Brit Hume thinks “senility is overtaking” Joe Biden

Brit Hume first expressed concerns on Twitter that Joe Biden was senile in late August. He was emphatic about it last night.

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume finally said the word — senility — in referencing Joe Biden’s “gaffes” of late.

Hume tweeted that Biden has always been known for gaffes. However, as Hume points out, things feel “different” this time around – ‘Uncle Joe’ is clearly now more like ‘Great-Grandpa Joe.’

Biden has always made gaffes by the bushel, but some his recent ones suggest the kind of memory loss associated with senility. E.G: This one, plus forgetting remembering he was not vp when meeting Parkland students, twice confusing Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher. https://t.co/WpXDd0XVQL — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 24, 2019

Last night on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ Hume was more emphatic about it.

“His problem isn’t just that he makes these gaffes, which he’s always done,” Hume said. “He blurts these things out that are totally impolitic. For example, you know, poor people are as smart as white people. That’s a gaffe.”

One of many gaffes, in fact.

“However, Tucker, the stuff you see with him more recently … For example, not remembering that when he met with the students from Parkland High School, that he wasn’t still in office,” he continued. “He’d been out of office for more than a year when that happened. The fact that he misremembered that? That’s not a gaffe.”

He also mentioned the fake war story where he got everything wrong and seemingly combined three stories into one.

“That’s the kind of memory problems that people his age and indeed my age have all the time. And I think the thing that may catch up with Biden over time — even among Democrats who would otherwise be for him — is the feeling that senility is overtaking him. And I think it is.”

“Geez,” Carlson replied in shock. “Nobody wants to say that.”

This clip is hysterical.