Politico report says CIA chief is ‘likely’ confident there was no wrongdoing

Politico reports that CIA Chief Gina Haspel is in a bind since U.S. Attorney John Durham is asking for a lot of information, particularly on the former CIA Chief John Brennan. They claim Durham is making her uncomfortable but she’s “likely” sure they won’t find anything wrong.

According to the report, FBI Chief Christopher Wray is also at odds with the President over the Horowitz report.

Haspel, the report says, is fiercely loyal to the CIA.

“When it comes to Durham, Haspel is likely “confident there has been no serious wrongdoing, and will, therefore, find a means to cooperate” with the investigation, said John Sipher, a 28-year CIA veteran,” Natasha Bertrand writes for Politico.

Trump has been a defender of Haspel’s, which is why the author suggests she’s in a bind.

“Haspel’s plight, though, may depend on how deeply Durham investigates an uncorroborated theory pushed by Trump allies that a key player in the Russia probe, a Russia-linked professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.”

The report also quotes former CIA bosses as saying it’s inappropriate for Durham to investigate given his ‘courtroom’ perspective when the CIA is more ‘nuanced.’

Yeah, I’ll bet they’re ‘nuanced.’

Another concern the Politico ‘experts’ raised is whether Durham consulted with the intelligence community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson. The claim is Durham is putting the cart before the horse. In other words, they want the tainted IG to investigate for a couple of years so he can say there’s no problem.

Atkinson, if you will remember, is the IG who claimed the fake whistleblower’s Ukraine claims about the President were very serious. That is what started the impeachment inquiry.

The conclusion of the reporter is the investigation is “unprecedented” and Attorney General Barr is the President’s chief “defender and protector.”

That’s bunk. Barr is the Constitution’s chief “defender and protector.”

The comments on the article are interesting. People seem to think the President is colluding with Putin, even after the hoax was uncovered.

There are rumors that John Durham will charge Andrew McCabe, John Brennan, and James Comey. That means the left must undermine Durham and Barr just in case they do find something.

The article suggests they are finding nothing, even as they travel to London, leaving Durham and Barr reliant on Haspel.

Haspel is the key and she is fiercely loyal to the CIA. Not the President or the Constitution or justice?

In this entire report, there was not one mention of the evidence against these agencies. The Russia-Trump collusion tale was a hoax and someone needs to answer for it.