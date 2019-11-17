Politico reports on NSC aide’s hearsay about Amb. Gordon Sondland

Politico states that White House National Security aide Tim Morrison said Ambassador Gordon Sondland was in direct contact with the President regularly and was acting on Trump’s orders. According to the Morrison transcript that was about five or six times. (p. 111)

According to Politico, Sondland said he informed Ukrainian officials on Sept. 1 that a $400 million package of military aid — frozen abruptly by Trump — would be easier to pry loose if their newly elected president announced an investigation into Burisma, an energy company connected to former vice president Joe Biden’s son. (That information came from Sondland, p. 182 and it’s still hearsay.)

That would be more than a month after the President made two phone calls to Ukraine President Zelensky. We have those harmless transcripts.

Morrison also testified that Sondland had briefed President Trump before the fateful July 25 call, in what amounted to a circumvention of the usual National Security Council procedures.

“Ambassador Sondland emailed me and several other White House staff to inform us that he had spoken to the president that morning to brief him on the call,” he said.

Morrison said the President did seek help from Ukraine but it wasn’t unlawful. Politico left that out but NPR reported it.

WHAT POLITICO CONVENIENTLY LEFT OUT

However, what Politico didn’t say in the article is what Sondland said took place during the call on the day in question. The President said he wanted nothing out of the call, no quid pro quo, nothing.

Before sending that text, Ambassador Sondland had a phone call with the President. Sondland asked President Trump “what do you want from Ukraine?” The President said, “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing… to do what he ran on.” https://t.co/OHPUcli9Zz pic.twitter.com/HvkpxIgYwy — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 5, 2019

Sondland made some assumptions:

Seeing many overblown (and outright false) reports about Ambassador Sondland’s testimony. Here’s what he actually said. 1. I did not (and still don’t) know why aid was held up

2. I “PRESUMED” it was because of corruption

3. I told Yermak my assumption See paragraph 4 here: pic.twitter.com/STZ2vtrVsv — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 5, 2019

OMB EXPLAINED WHY THE AID WAS HELD UP

Rep. Zeldin said, “Just finished the depo of OMB staffer, Mark Sandy, in Schiff’s Capitol basement bunker. He came in to testify about why there was a hold on aid to Ukraine. His answer was very bad for Schiff’s fairy tale. This transcript needs to be released BEFORE the next public hearing on Tue!”

Rep. Mark Meadow heard on Friday night behind closed doors that there are no nefarious reasons for the hold on aid. Zelensky did nothing to get the aid. It was simply released.

With a great American, @RepMarkMeadows, after the latest impeachment circus depo today back in Schiff’s Capitol basement bunker. Dedicated, career staffer Mark Sandy at OMB came to answer about the hold on aid to Ukraine. His response made for a deserved bad day for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/vVxBVoEQ4C — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 17, 2019

MORRISON TRANSCRIPT

Tim Morrison’s transcript was released. In it, he stated he didn’t know what was in Gordon Sondland’s mind and that Sondland spoke with the President about five times.

According to the Republican summary of key points, it doesn’t help the Democrats’ case, but, rather destroys it. Here are a few of the points mentioned:

Mr. Morrison did not believe anything improper occurred on the July 25 call. (p. 60)

Mr. Morrison testified that the memorandum of conversation (a phrase used to describe the call transcript) of the July 25 call was complete and accurate. (p. 60) Morrison was only concerned the transcript might leak. (p. 46-47)

Mr. Morrison was told by National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg that the July 25 call record mistakenly ended up on the highly classified system, debunking the Democrats’ allegations of an attempted “cover up.” [Politico is still reporting it was secreted away]

BILL TAYLOR AND KURT VOLKER SAID NO QUID PRO QUO

When asked about Gordon Sondland’s “no quid-pro-quo” text to Bill Taylor, Kurt Volker stated, “Gordon was repeating what we all understood.” – which was no quid-pro-quo. pic.twitter.com/VMmTIz6RFF — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) November 5, 2019

THE UKRAINE FOREIGN MINISTER SAID NO QUID PRO QUO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Thursday that the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, did not tie military aid to investigations in the notoriously corrupt Ukraine.

“Ambassador Sondland did not tell us and did not tell me exactly, about the relation between the assistance and the investigations. You should ask him. I do not recall any conversation with me as with foreign minister. It was not we, the Ukrainian officials (who were told this),” Prystaiko said Thursday in Kyiv, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

“I have never seen a direct link between investigations and security assistance. Yes, investigations were mentioned, you know, in a presidential conversation,” he added. “But there was no clear connection between these events.”

VOLKER SAID NO QUID PRO QUO

I asked Volker: And in no way, shape, or form in either the readouts from the United States or Ukraine did you receive any indication whatsoever for anything that resembles a quid pro quo? Volker: Correct pic.twitter.com/vdmJnSWPyo — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 5, 2019