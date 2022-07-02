Poll Reveals 25% of Americans Ready to Take Up Arms

Against Government

By Mark Schwendau

A new poll of some 1,000 registered voters surveyed by a study out of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) revealed more than one-quarter of Americans believe it may “soon be necessary to take up arms” against the United States government. The poll was conducted by in May by Republican pollster Neil Newhouse and Democratic pollster Joel Benenson, with the help of students at the IOP.

What the poll released last Thursday found was more than one quarter of all Americans (28%) in this sample group think it might be time for drastic action against a government that appears to have a double standard of justice and is no longer following the will of the people.

Of those surveyed 37% already own guns, the poll found.

Most interesting was the poll also found that the majority of Americans both liberal and conservative both feel that their government was ‘corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me.’

Even more interesting the poll revealed even within the deep divides between Americas different political parties, nearly identical percentages of Republicans and Democrats (Republicans 73% and Democrats 74%) feel the other side ‘are generally bullies who want to impose their political beliefs on those who disagree.’

The survey found overall, 49% of Americans agreed that they ‘more and more feel like a stranger in my own country.’ The breakdown in the political leanings of this survey item found those who felt that sentiment were 69% of voters who identified as ‘very conservative’ expressed it, while only 38% of self-identified ‘strong democrats’ did so.

Voters’ distrust of elections, which triggered the January 6 protest turned riot, also followed similarly. Although 56% of all polled felt they ‘generally trust elections to be conducted fairly and counted accurately,’ with party divisions playing into this survey item.

Democrats expressed 80% trust in elections, while 51% of independents and 33% of Republicans polled said they trusted recent national elections.

About half of all people polled revealed they now avoid talking politics with people ‘because I don’t know where they stand,’ with one quarter saying they have lost friends, and avoided other friends and relatives over politics.

‘While we’ve documented for years the partisan polarization in the country, these poll results are perhaps the starkest evidence of the deep divisions in partisan attitudes rippling through the country,’ said Republican pollster Neil Newhouse.

This poll should be a wakeup call for all those in D.C. who have been committing criminal acts seemingly with the protection of the FBI and DOJ. America may have changed but Americans have not. They still stand by our forefathers who began this country.

“The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” – Author Unknown

There are great dangers in a nation divided against itself as it makes us vulnerable to our enemies both outside and inside our borders.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” – Abraham Lincoln

What is most concerning about this poll is many experts believe there are specific triggering events that could lead Americans to an all-out rebellion against our own current government. Some of those mentioned are:

Any attempt at gun confiscation.

Another corrupted election of November of 2022.

The crash of the dollar and a resulting depression.

Food and energy shortages.

Rampant crime with law enforcement not being supported by justice departments upholding the law.

Conservatives like Donald Trump being treated unequal in justice with liberals like Joe Biden.

Another pandemic declaration with lockdown.

It is to be noted that it was unclear as to the 1,000 survey participants political affiliations, if any, by percentage of group surveyed.

The document may be reviewed here: University of Chicago Politics

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

