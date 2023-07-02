Polls Indicate Joe Biden is in Trouble in 2024!

by Mark Schwendau

Various political polls conducted across the nation indicate acting President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris are not looking good for 2024 while everything is coming up roses for former President Donald Trump.

Despite efforts by the left and mainstream media to smear and paint Donald Trump as a criminal, a racist, etc., his lead isn’t slowing; it’s growing! In national polling, 57 percent of Republican primary voters say they would cast their ballot for the former president over any other candidate in the field of 12.

The latest Morning Consult poll was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second, but he remains a massive 38 points behind Trump with just 19 percent support. There are 12 other candidates in the GOP primary contests besides Trump and DeSantis, with their numbers in the single digits.

Meanwhile, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found, 59% of Republican voters said that if the Republican primary were held today, they would vote for Trump, while only 14% said the same about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. An unbelievable 8% of Republican voters said they would vote for former Vice President Pence in that poll. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley got 4%. This poll was conducted less than a week after the former president announced he had been indicted on federal charges.

Just as these polls were good news for Trump, other polls were not so good for Biden and Harris.

A recent Emerson College poll showed 51% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance as president, up 2% points from an April poll. Only 41 percent of voters said they approve of Biden’s job as president, which remained about the same as the April poll.

The majority of all registered American voters found Joe Biden to be too old for office in a new Yahoo News/YouGov. Some 7 of 10 voters (68%) admitted that the 80-year-old president’s age is a problem to them. That poll offered an even higher percentage of Democrats agreeing with that assessment from previous polling. Some 48% of Democrat voters said Biden’s age was an issue, with just 34% saying the president’s age was not a concern.

In February, an AP-NORC poll found Biden only had support from 37% of Democrats for a second term. Before the midterms of last November, that same poll found that 52% wanted Biden to run again in 2024.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll offers 54% of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden as president. That poll revealed the economy, crime, and the open border were major concerns of some 40% of those polled.

Another new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research offered that 34% approve of his handling of the economy. Just 34% approve of his ‘Bidenomics,’ a figure even lower than that poll showed his overall approval rating at just 41%. Again, the American economy, with its newfound inflation under Joe Biden, is a top concern for voters of the next election.

CONCLUSION:

If you are a conservative American who supports Trump and needs a good laugh, The New York Times recently led with a headline, “Donald Trump Has a Polling Problem: Most Republicans still support Trump. But the polls still suggest the federal indictment is hurting him.”

Whether you classify the Times as a work of fiction or propaganda misinformation to help Joe Biden, the simple truth is; Trump’s campaign is said to have raised some 6 million dollars after his federal indictment in donations. And his poll numbers have gone up as well.

If that is not funny to you, try this one.

A new Reuters poll report was released to the press without much fanfare for reasons obvious. According to a Tuesday report from Reuters, former President Trump was found to be the only current or former U.S. president not descended from slaveholders. This poll includes both presidents living and passed!

What makes this so funny are two factors:

1. You can bet this is not the outcome Reuters hoped for when they began their research. 2. All the people who have tried to paint Donald Trump a racist wound up with eggs on their faces on this one!

I would pay money to hear Trump bring up this poll in 2024 and tell black Americans, “If you don’t vote for me, you aren’t black!” It would be both historically accurate and a hysterical mockery of Joe Biden’s words of 2020.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

