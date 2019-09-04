Poop Map City San Fran passes a resolution stating the NRA’s a terror group

The city of poop maps, San Francisco has an incredibly misguided Board of Supervisors. On Tuesday, they passed a toothless resolution designating the National Rifle Association (NRA) a “domestic terrorist organization,” following the shooting in Gilroy, Calif., where four people including a gunman were killed. The vote was unanimous.

This is just another attempt to further delegitimize the Second Amendment group.

The Gilroy killer had nothing to do with the NRA and was not a member. In fact, none of these mass shooters have been NRA members.

San Fran is the same city that had no problem with the illegal shooting of Kate Steinle on their pier by a five-times deported illegal alien criminal. In fact, the California Court of Appeals overturned the killer’s ONLY conviction of being a felon in possession of a [stolen] gun. Guns are okay for illegals and they can kill people with them, but innocent American citizens must be disarmed.

The resolution, as reported by local Fox affiliate KTVU, says the Board of Supervisors is calling on other cities and government entities to make similar declarations.

One of the reasons they say the NRA is a terror group is the group “musters its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence.”

“All countries have violent and hateful people, but only in America do we give them ready access to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines thanks, in large part, to the National Rifle Association’s influence,” reads the resolution’s text.

When — ever — did the NRA incite violence???

THEY HAD IT COMING???

The legislation’s author, District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, told KTVU that the organization “has it coming

“We had Dayton, Ohio. We had El Paso, Texas. Now we’ve had Odessa, Texas, and people are dying every day in this country,” Stefani told the news outlet. “And doing nothing is not an option, and that is what the NRA continues to do.”

The NRA fired back in a statement to KTVU, writing that lawmakers were distracting voters from real issues facing San Francisco.

“This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse, and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few. The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans,” the organization said.

This stunt is an effort to distract from the problems facing #SanFrancisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and petty crime, to name a few. Their wasting taxpayer dollars to declare 5M law-abiding Americans domestic terrorists, and it’s shameful.https://t.co/Wn6JccpO2H — NRA (@NRA) September 4, 2019

The NRA is a lobbying group that also trains people in the careful and legal use of guns, nothing else. They condemn all these killings. They have never killed, hurt or threatened a single person. So how could they be domestic terrorists? They can’t.

This veteran explains how idiotic they are:

.@realAnnaPaulina is a veteran, a wife, and an @NRA member. She is upset with the San Fran elitists who declared NRA a “terrorist org.” Start focusing on real issues. “Like the homelessness, the drug problem, and the human feces that you have infecting your streets.” #IAmTheNRA pic.twitter.com/Rw0DP2ZusX — NRA (@NRA) September 4, 2019

The NRA needs to sue these lunatics as John Cardillo says.

The @NRA needs to sue San Francisco into bankruptcy, and every NRA member should be a class action litigant.https://t.co/qwy2ZzPo9Y — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 4, 2019

All of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors are a stupid bunch. Their city is a progressive hellhole in the making and they are attacking an innocent gun lobby organization.