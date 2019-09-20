Poor Beto, Colt Isn’t Cancelling the AR-15

Gun manufacturer Colt announced that it would suspend the production of commercial rifles, including AR-15s.

Colt’s chief executive officer, Dennis Veilleux, said in a statement Thursday that the suspension doesn’t mean that the company would permanently halt the production of its rifles but that the market for the guns “has experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity.”

“There is adequate supply for modern sporting rifles for the foreseeable future,” Veilleux said.

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who has declared ALL AR-15s should be confiscated, touted an AP News report which stated that Colt is suspending production. O’Rourke wrote that Colt is stopping production of AR-15s.

