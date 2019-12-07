Pope Francis compares Trump to King Herod who tried to kill baby Jesus

On Thursday, Red Francis compared President Trump to King Herod, the lunatic who killed all baby boys aged two and under in the area in an effort to kill baby Jesus. President Trump is building walls and holding interlopers in detention and to him, that’s the same as killing Jesus.

La Civilta Cattolica reported on Thursday that while in Thailand, Pope Francis met a group of 48 Jesuits from Southeast Asia. Pope Francis the Red is a Jesuit, a leftist Jesuit.

IF YOU BUILD WALLS, YOU’RE HEROD?

“For the Jesuits, our work with refugees has become a real “theological place.” That’s how I see it, a theological place. Pedro Arrupe right here in Thailand in his last speech reaffirmed the importance of this mission. Arrupe was a prophet to me: his ‘swan song’ was the foundation, right here in Bangkok, of the Jesuit Refugee Service. Then, during the flight to Rome from Thailand, he suffered a stroke.”

“The phenomenon of refugees has always existed, but today it is better known because of social differences, hunger, political tensions and especially war. For these reasons, migratory movements are intensifying. What is the answer the world gives? The policy of waste. Refugees are waste material. The Mediterranean has been turned into a cemetery. The notorious cruelty of some detention centers in Libya touches my heart. Here in Asia, we all know the problem of the Rohingya. I must admit that I am shocked by some of the narratives I hear in Europe about borders. Populism is gaining strength.”

“In other parts, there are walls that even separate children from parents,” Pope Francis said in an oblique reference to President Trump’s policies on the southern border, suggesting that the policies will ultimately fail. “Herod comes to mind. Yet for drugs, there’s no wall to keep them out.”

KING HEROD WAS A KILLER, TRIED TO KILL BABY JESUS

King Herod was a Roman client King of Judea. He was a bad guy. He executed members of his own family, including his wife Marianne. He tried to kill the infant Jesus by giving orders to kill all boys of the age of two and under in Bethlehem and its vicinity.

“As I told you, the phenomenon of migration is compounded by war, hunger and a ‘defensive mindset,’ which makes us in a state of fear believe that you can defend yourself only by strengthening borders. At the same time, there is exploitation.

POPE FRANCIS APPEARS TO WANT A WORLD RELIGION OR SOMETHING

The Pope also met with Thailand’s supreme Buddhist patriarch Somdej Phra Maha Muneewong at Bangkok’s Ratchabophit Temple. During the meeting, the Pope gave the Buddhist Patriarch the Declaration on Human Brotherhood. The Declaration s a joint statement signed by Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, last February in Abu Dhabi. The Pope met with the Imam last month to reinforce the Declaration which declares that all religions should unify.

What does that mean? Does he want one global religion? Get lost. Bring back Pope Benedict. He is the rightful Pope. Red Francis is not.

I am a lifelong Catholic and I don’t care what Red Francis says. He should stop worrying about our borders and start standing up for the lives of the unborn, in my humble opinion.