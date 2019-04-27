Pope Francis Funds Migrants Planning to Cross Our Border Illegally

Look at the lovely people above who are heading for our border. This is who the Pope is funding.

POPE FRANCIS FUNDS ILLEGAL ALIENS TO THE USA

Red Francis is funding the caravans of migrants who are stranded in Mexico. This follows news that the mother of all caravans is heading to the United States and as 4,000 illegal aliens a day flood our country.

“In 2018, six migrant caravans entered Mexico, for a total of 75,000 people; the arrival of other groups was announced. All these people were stranded, unable to enter the United States, without a home or livelihood,” read a statement from the Vatican’s Peter’s Pence Office .

“In this context, Pope Francis donated U.S. $ 500,000 to assist migrants in Mexico. This amount will be distributed among 27 projects in 16 dioceses and among Mexican religious congregations that have asked for help in order to continue providing housing, food and basic necessities to these our brothers and sisters,” the statement read.

It would be nicer if he paid for them to fly to the Vatican and took up residence there.

Commie Francis believes in open borders for the United States, not the Vatican.

Here is the Vatican immigration policy:

According to the most recent legislation on the matter, the 2011 law promulgated by Pope Benedict XVI, you can only become a citizen either by law or by administrative decision. Citizenship by law is only granted to three classes of persons: Cardinals residing in Vatican City or in Rome; diplomats of the Holy See; and people who reside in Vatican City by reason of office or service, e.g. the Swiss Guard.

Citizenship by administrative decision can be requested in three situations: (1) people who are not citizens but are residing in Vatican City and whose office or service suggests they should, (2) people who have papal authorization to reside in Vatican City, but don’t qualify under the other conditions listed here, and (3) spouses and children of current citizens, who are also residents.

To put all this in perspective, there are currently about 800 residents of Vatican City and about 450 of them are citizens. About half of the citizens do not live in the Vatican, mostly because they are diplomatic personnel living in countries around the world.

The Pope needs to change that policy if he’s going to fund criminals and other anonymous people breaking into our country.

HERE COMES THE MOTHER OF ALL CARAVANS

The Pentagon is on the verge of ordering hundreds more troops to the southern border as the ‘mother of all caravans’ makes its way towards the U.S. | @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/eYMRO0VoLi — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) April 26, 2019

Scandal: Leaked video of “mother of all caravans” in Mexico traveling by bus emerges https://t.co/GgCQOgKMSf — Pennye Westbrook (@lucky_pennye) April 27, 2019

What's actually going on at border!? Enough is ENOUGH.@MillerStream says the mother of all caravans is headed our way, ready to drop 10K migrants at our door. Mexican soldiers detained 2 of our troops on OUR SOIL. It's time for action Full episode: https://t.co/YHM4GEKony pic.twitter.com/NyNiwzfto0 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) April 25, 2019