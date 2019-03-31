Pope Francis just visited Morocco and was welcomed by King Mohamed VI. The Pope was there to improve Muslim ties and show his solidarity with Morocco and their ever-increasing migrant community.

Many sub-Saharan African migrants trying to reach Europe ended up in Morocco.

During his visit, the Pope showed he doesn’t agree with erecting any barriers to stop illegal immigration. All these migrants just want a better life, according to him. The Pope is very unrealistic.

“The issue of migration will never be resolved by raising barriers, fomenting fear of others or denying assistance to those who legitimately aspire to a better life for themselves and their families,” Francis said.

No one said it would resolve the problem. It helps.

He is a Marxist who believes in social justice, and he could well be a liberation theologist. The Pope is very radical.

“We know too that the consolidation of true peace comes through the pursuit of social justice, which is indispensable for correcting the economic imbalances and political unrest that have always had a major role in generating conflicts and threatening the whole of humanity,” the Pope said.

Francis repeated that thought when he met with migrants from Nigeria, Guinea, Cameroon, and other countries. He told them they deserved to be welcomed, protected and integrated into their new homes.

During a visit to a Church-run shelter, he called migration “a great and deep wound that continues to afflict our world at the beginning of this 21st century. A wound that cries out to heaven.”

He wants more legal avenues for this type of mass migration. In other words, legalize it in a lot more instances.

“This shared commitment is needed in order to avoid presenting new opportunities to those merchants of the human flesh who exploit the dreams and needs of migrants,” he told the gathering at the Catholic-run Caritas charity.

