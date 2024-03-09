Pope Francis Suggests Ukraine’s Losing, Calls for Negotiation

Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the courage to raise a white flag and negotiate an end to the war.

Francis said Ukraine should have the courage to negotiate an end to the war with Russia and not be ashamed to sit at the same table to carry out peace talks.

The Pope made his appeal during an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI.

“I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” Francis said, adding that talks should take place with the help of international powers.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Saturday that Francis picked up the “white flag” term the interviewer had used. He stated clarification after the pope’s “white flag” comments sparked criticism that he was siding with Russia in the conflict.

The Pope was responding to the death and suffering and wha the sees as the inevitability of failure.


In terms of this next comment, Russia invaded, but the US has guilt too.


Trump guy
Guest
Trump guy
1 hour ago

THIS POPE SUCKS.

0
Reply
