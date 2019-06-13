Popular AJ+ Is Owned by Qatar & Mimics Left-Wing Hate Speech

AJ+ or Al Jazeera+ is very popular and sends out videos that go viral in the hands of today’s young liberals. They have 1 million followers on Twitter and a half-million on their Facebook video site.

Under the guise of progressivism, they send out anti-American messages. The outlet is wholly owned by Qatar and they are not our friends. They are radical ultraconservatives who follow Sharia law and have been caught funding terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah.

The radicals around the world know that the far-left hates America, and they exploit that fact.

The Daily Caller brought it up in an article today because the propaganda is spreading, and it’s working. AJ+ is just as bad on Facebook and Twitter. It’s propaganda that would make Joseph Goebbels proud.

Keep those borders open, spread the lie that children are in cages.

Cages popped up around New York City today as part of a guerrilla art campaign called #NoKidsInCages. It’s protesting 3K+ family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, say activists. The cages blasted audio of weeping migrant children. pic.twitter.com/6HxEqLBp3X — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2019

While brutal border policies predate Trump, his administration’s “zero tolerance” approach—including family separations & overcrowded concentration camps—is also behind Warren’s case. As the Atlantic’s @AdamSerwer put it, “cruelty is the point.” (13/13) — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 11, 2019

Qatar doesn’t allow abortions, but they’re hot to encourage it here and divide Americans as much as possible.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker just signed a bill strengthening abortion protections, after other states passed a string of anti-abortion laws. The bill makes reproductive health a “fundamental right” and requires insurance companies to cover abortions. pic.twitter.com/L5OY0OKfeK — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2019

Spike Lee wants to shut down Georgia’s multi-billion dollar entertainment industry. Disney and Netflix already threatened to pull out. Disney’s CEO said people will not want to work there if the abortion ban goes into effect in 2020. pic.twitter.com/44692bsU9Q — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 7, 2019

An Islamofascist nation wants us to abandon our guns. Shocker!

“He hated how she looked and dressed.” Mohammad Abu-Salha lost his 2 daughters and son-in-law in the Chapel Hill shooting. He pleaded to Congress “not to let another American family go through this because our govt would not act to protect all Americans.” pic.twitter.com/VTU4FtOkqh — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2019

The nation that outlaws and abuses gays, really, really cares:

On this day 3 years ago, 49 people were killed in the #Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. It was the worst attack on gay people in the U.S., and the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history at the time. pic.twitter.com/yZ53E32xjv — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2019

Our political right is transphobic according to them. They don’t allow transgenders in Qatar.

This is how this transgender artist is clapping back against the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in far-right Hungary. pic.twitter.com/ybq8s4eBm3 — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2019

The Human Rights Campaign called the fatal anti-transgender violence in America an epidemic in 2018. In 2019, all known violent deaths in the transgender community have been Black trans women. Here’s how three Black trans women are responding. pic.twitter.com/InivF8NtWV — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 12, 2019

SLAVERY

Daily Caller writes:Labor unions say Qatar is an example of modern-day slavery, with 90% of the population as slaves. Meanwhile, Qatar’s propaganda arm highlights news stories critical of Western nations’ labor issues, inciting young liberals.

Qatar definitely doesn’t allow this.

It’s illegal for teachers to strike in New York and other states because it’s an essential service. Qatar doesn’t allow it.

Here’s what a high school art teacher in West Virginia thinks about a state bill that could penalize teacher strikes. pic.twitter.com/qVjXgLnd8G — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 11, 2019