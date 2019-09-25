Popular Conservative Banned from Fox for Telling the Truth About Climate Icon

Greta Thunberg is the 16-year-old handicapped child who gave a brief and fact-free speech at the U.N. She was praised for it by the leftists. It’s all show. The child said nothing backed by science and her zeal was for a problem that does not exist.

The Gateway Pundit has an article up identifying one of her handlers as a George Soros operative. We checked and they’re correct.

Miss Thunberg has autism, depression, anxiety, ADHD, OCD, and other problems, and she is the new leader of the youth movement for the hard left.

BANNED BY FOX NEWS

Yesterday, Conservative Michael Knowles referred to her as “mentally ill.” Fox News apologized for his comments and banned Mr. Knowles from appearing on Fox News again.

This is the new Fox News.

They let the leftists say anything they want but gradually, conservatives are disappearing. Seb Gorka can’t be on the daytime shows and Chris Farrell is barred after saying something unforgivable about Soros, as a couple of examples.

The young lady is being exploited by those around her and she doesn’t look happy. What happens to her when the left feels she’s run out her usefulness? That always happens eventually since they don’t care about people, they care about ideology.

Ask yourself who remembers Cindy Sheehan. Miss Sheehan was destroyed by her son’s death in war and the left used her to rail against then-president Bush, eventually tossing her to the wind.

This child Greta Thunberg is also troubled. What Mr. Knowles said is true. No one cared to address the nonsense she prattled or the true facts and no one dared mention her extreme and unwarranted emotional reaction.

HE TOLD THE TRUTH

According to The Washington Post, Mr. Knowles said two unforgivable words — mentally ill. On The Story on Fox News Monday night, Knowles said, “the climate hysteria movement is not about science. If it were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

Maybe it’s me, but I don’t see what he said that was incorrect. While her autism isn’t a mental illness, her depression and anxiety are. She had selective mutism and gave up eating for a while.

These leftists attack everybody and Fox is right there supporting them.

We doubt Miss Thunberg writes any of the comments on her Facebook page, but in the posts, she has repeatedly referred to her developmental disorders and her mental illnesses. It’s no secret, it’s fact.

By her own post, she describes her mental illness, along with her disorders. So the left made her their poster child who will lead us all in the climate movement.

And they tell conservatives they’re insane.