Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Could Be Your President in 2020

By
S.Noble
-
3

Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti actually thinks he’s a viable candidate for president in 2020. This should be entertaining. He has a Michael Avenatti for President Twitter page with 2,000 followers.

HE DREW A CROWD OF TWO OR THREE REPORTERS AT THE DNC MEETING

He was scouting out Iowa, swarmed by a crowd of eight people.

He met with one of the leaders of the Parkland leftist kids — Cameron Kasky.

Avenatti met with Khizr Khan. You might remember Mr. Khan, a Gold Star father, who spoke at the DNC and said he was there to “finish off Trump.”

3 COMMENTS

  4. If this is the best the Dems have to offer, looks as if they are going to be stuck with Bernie.

    Of course, this might be an attempt to compete with Trump’s popularized playboy image, but Trump is actually popular with most of the voters. Michael Avenatti??? Porn lawyer??? That is a real stretch, but the Dems just might throw him into the debates just for publicity.

