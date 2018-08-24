Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti actually thinks he’s a viable candidate for president in 2020. This should be entertaining. He has a Michael Avenatti for President Twitter page with 2,000 followers.
HE DREW A CROWD OF TWO OR THREE REPORTERS AT THE DNC MEETING
Michael Avenatti arrives at the DNC meeting … pic.twitter.com/xcCEqPJTi4
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 23, 2018
He was scouting out Iowa, swarmed by a crowd of eight people.
4 things Michael Avenatti said in Des Moines (and 4 things Iowans said about him) https://t.co/c6YUCFDmI7 via @DMRegister
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 23, 2018
He met with one of the leaders of the Parkland leftist kids — Cameron Kasky.
Good to meet you. And I look forward to us working together. https://t.co/g4hk0auVGO
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 22, 2018
Avenatti met with Khizr Khan. You might remember Mr. Khan, a Gold Star father, who spoke at the DNC and said he was there to “finish off Trump.”
A sincere honor to meet Khizr Khan – an incredible patriot whose family has given so much to this nation. We should not insult people like this, we must LISTEN to them! They deserve our respect and attention. pic.twitter.com/1zWWH0OO4i
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 21, 2018
Needed a good laugh today. Is he going to get Stormy to be his running mate? hahahahahahaha!
I hope so!
If this is the best the Dems have to offer, looks as if they are going to be stuck with Bernie.
Of course, this might be an attempt to compete with Trump’s popularized playboy image, but Trump is actually popular with most of the voters. Michael Avenatti??? Porn lawyer??? That is a real stretch, but the Dems just might throw him into the debates just for publicity.