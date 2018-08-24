Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti actually thinks he’s a viable candidate for president in 2020. This should be entertaining. He has a Michael Avenatti for President Twitter page with 2,000 followers.

HE DREW A CROWD OF TWO OR THREE REPORTERS AT THE DNC MEETING

Watch the latest video at &amp;lt;a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”&amp;gt;foxnews.com&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

Michael Avenatti arrives at the DNC meeting … pic.twitter.com/xcCEqPJTi4 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 23, 2018

He was scouting out Iowa, swarmed by a crowd of eight people.

4 things Michael Avenatti said in Des Moines (and 4 things Iowans said about him) https://t.co/c6YUCFDmI7 via @DMRegister — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 23, 2018

He met with one of the leaders of the Parkland leftist kids — Cameron Kasky.

Good to meet you. And I look forward to us working together. https://t.co/g4hk0auVGO — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 22, 2018

Avenatti met with Khizr Khan. You might remember Mr. Khan, a Gold Star father, who spoke at the DNC and said he was there to “finish off Trump.”

A sincere honor to meet Khizr Khan – an incredible patriot whose family has given so much to this nation. We should not insult people like this, we must LISTEN to them! They deserve our respect and attention. pic.twitter.com/1zWWH0OO4i — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 21, 2018