Porn Star Stormy Could Take Down President Trump Says Prof Turley

Stormy, the slutty porn star claims to have had a one night stand with the President twelve years ago. She appeared on SNL to tell the cheering audience of baboons that Trump has a storm coming his way. As it turns out, that’s possibly true.
George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley said if anyone in the Trump team tried to influence witnesses in the Stormy Daniels case, it is a much clearer shot to an obstruction of justice charge in the Southern District of New York.
“It is possible that a porn star could take down a president, if the president’s not cautious”, Professor Turley said. He said it on Face the Nation Sunday and again on Morning Joe. He also wrote about it.
The payments to Stormy made by his personal attorney Michael Cohen and repaid by Trump have been described as an ongoing retainer. This is despite the President having said prior to this that he didn’t know anything about it.
“The investigation has been in the field. They have a search warrant referring to the payments of stormy Daniels. Any effort to influence witnesses, withhold evidence, produce false narratives could be the obstruction case that has so far evaded Robert Mueller,” the Professor said.
Firing Comey was within the President’s constitutional authority and that won’t be the reason for the charge.
CBS reported: “While Turley agrees with the Trump legal team that the president does not have to comply with a subpoena from Mueller, ‘he just has to be willing to pay the consequences’ and could very well be indicted while in office.”
Turley also said Mueller will ultimately be victorious if he issues the subpoena. Nixon and Clinton tried to fight it and it didn’t work out well.
DID HOLDER KNOW SOMETHING?
Eric Holder said back in March that Robert Mueller is going to take down the President on an obstruction charge.
As Professor Turley said at the time: “There is some irony of the prediction coming from Holder who was rightfully voted in contempt of Congress for his own obstruction of a congressional investigation into the outrageous “Fast and Furious” operation. He was not prosecuted because the Obama Administration refused to submit the case to a grand jury.”
Perhaps Holder knew more than we thought.
Get ready for a constitutional crisis if Mueller takes down Trump over a tramp.
She was before he was elected.
Turley is a spineless gossiper. It seems that he is giving advice over the air for Mueller. A president cannot be indicted. Turley does not know that?
Regardless of whatever happened 12 years ago between Trump and Daniels, how could it be anywhere near as bad as getting a blow job in the White House?
I place very little stock in TV Lawyers, even those with the credibility of Turley. One has to realize a good many of these TV Lawyer pundits have put little time in gathering all the details. Their conclusions, therefore, are mostly assumptions.
In the case of Clinton it has already been revealed that both sides agreed to withdraw the subpoena before he testified. In the case of Nixon, from what I understand, some legislation was enacted for that specific purpose. Therefore, there is no situation that has tested whether or not a President can be subject of a subpoena. Levin actually read FROM the DOJ guidelines and no evidence exists anything has changed since Nixon. Accordingly, Justice will have a difficult time in pursuing some of these avenues.
I believe it was Laura who interviewed an actual individual who worked at the FEC. As he stated if payments are made, they are viewed leniently, whereas, if there is any indication that payment would have occurred apart from a campaign then it is considered not a campaign expenditure. Therefore, this entire Stormy affair is moot, and based mostly on wishful thinking. As the man from the FEC said, if the campaign Would have included in as an expenditure it would not have been allowed.
Payment to the WHORE is not obstruction of justice. If Pres. Trump did not know AT THE TIME HE REIMBURSED ATTY COHEN THEN HE WAS TELLING THE TRUTH, Many whores of different kinds have tried to shake down/blackmail wealthy people and $130,000 to fend off an old tired whore is nothing to a person who is making millions and doesn’t pay attention to every reimbursement to his lawyer.
MOREVER, this whole “investigation” has no legs/no standing because it is based upon fraud & felony perjury by an FBI Director and a Deputy Attorney General, (Rod Rosenstain) and others. Civil war pushed by the left would not fare well for the left even with the thousands of automatic weapons which Osama Obama & Holder shipped to the Drug Cartels to be secretly returned to the Obama forces. Once it starts, no supposedly protected persons will be safe, including Clintons, even if they are circling up in the sky.
I agree.
It is preposterous to think that someone such as Turley would even suggest such drivel. Donald Trump will not be taken down while he is president, no matter what Stormy thinks or what liberals want. People like Stormy and Trump haters don’t understand the protection of the U.S. presidency, to which Donald Trump was duly elected. A sitting U.S. president cannot be indicted. He can be impeached, but not indicted for a crime. After he is out of office the possibility of indicting a private citizen is a different matter. Even then the prosecutor would have to prove a crime committed beyond a reasonable doubt. So the question would be then, as a private citizen, what crime might Trump have committed? Paying a whore for consensual sex?
Too-stupid-to-think Stormy is mad because she thinks she could have gotten more money out of Trump, but didn’t.
Despite the resistance and hate from RINOs against Trump, Republicans will not impeach Donald Trump. They won’t want to carry the stigma of impeaching or trying to impeach a Republican president over a porn star’s claims. Most Republicans and Democrats who would be conducting the impeachment hearings would end up just like Schneiderman: a pot calling the kettle black. It’s not as though many members of congress haven’t had a whore or two themselves. Not to mention their stealing taxpayer money to pay off those they sexually harassed or assaulted. Many of us are tired of these side trips into silly sensationalism; we want congress to start doing their job to save our country.